West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023: See party-wise winner list here

2023 West Bengal Panchayat elections: The counting of votes in the violence-hit panchayat and rural body elections in West Bengal is currently underway. The counting came a day after repolling was held across 696 polling booths in 19 districts due to widespread violence in the state. In the poll-related violence, 37 people lost their lives, out of which 18 died on voting day. TMC workers and supporters celebrate the party's lead during the counting of votes of the West Bengal panchayat polls, in Nadia district, (PTI)(PTI)

According to the counting so far, TMC is leading in 8692 seats, BJP in 1453 and CPM in 894 seats. Apart from this, Congress is ahead in only 344 seats. Votes for the Gram Panchayats, as well as the Zilla Samitis and Zilla Parishads, are currently undergoing the tallying process.

Here is party-wise winner list for Gram Panchayat, Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections

Wins and Leads TMC BJP LEFT INC Other Zila Parishad 124 16 1 0 0

Wins and Leads TMC BJP LEFT Congress Other Panchayat Samiti 28 0 0 0 0

Wins and Leads TMC BJP LEFT Congress Others Gram Panchayat 1783 262 112 137 88

Repolling

The panchayat elections, which took place on July 8, witnessed a significant participation of approximately 5.67 crore voters who determined the political destiny of 2.06 lakh candidates.

The re-polling, ordered by the state election commission following deadly violence and booth-capturing incidents reported the voting, was held on Monday with 69.85-per cent of all eligible voters casting their ballots till 5pm.

On Monday, four more persons were reported dead, taking the toll of political violence to 42 since June 8, when the three-tier local body polls were announced.

Allegations of vote tampering had marred the panchayat elections, forcing the SEC headed by Rajiva Sinha to order a repoll in affected booths in all but three districts of Bengal.

Security deployment

According to officials, stringent measures have been implemented at the counting centers to ensure security, including the presence of an ample deployment of security forces and the installation of CCTV cameras.

These elections, touted as a crucial assessment of the Mamata Banerjee government's popularity, given the recent arrests related to an alleged teachers' recruitment scam, were marred by incidents of violence resulting in the tragic loss of at least 10 lives.

