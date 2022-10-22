West Bengal teen kills self inside police station

An 18-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide inside the toilet of a police station in West Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur on Thursday, after a 17-year-old boy she was purportedly in a relationship with refused to marry her, police officials said on Friday.

The boy was later taken into custody after the woman’s family accused him of abetment of suicide, they added.

The woman, a resident of Kaliganj area, was brought to Hemtabad police station after she allegedly created a ruckus outside the boy’s house in Hemtabad on Thursday morning.

The woman alleged the boy had promised to marry her, an officer at the police station said.

“The two were reportedly in a relationship for six months. The boy said he had never proposed to marry her,” the officer said on condition of anonymity.

Tension erupted outside the boy’s house after the woman created a ruckus, prompting the police to take her to the police station over safety concerns, according to Raiganj superintendent of police (SP) Sana Akhtar.

“We had to bring the woman for her own security. At the police station, the woman said she wanted to go to the toilet. A lady constable accompanied her but waited outside the toilet,” the SP said.

“When she did not come out, the police peeped inside and saw she had died by suicide,” she added.

The officer cited above said the woman was rushed to a local hospital where she was declared brought dead by doctors.

Both the woman and the boy’s families are farmers and belong to poor families.

The woman’s family later filed a complaint, accusing the boy of abetment of suicide.

“We took the boy into custody. He was also produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Friday,” the officer said.

The woman’s uncle sought action against the police personnel who took her to the police station.

“We have ordered an inquiry into the matter,” the SP said.