Western disturbance likely to impact weather in western Himalayan region today

A fresh western disturbance is expected to impact weather in the western Himalayan region on Friday and the adjoining plains a day later as parts of northwest India continued to record severe air quality.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas remained critical. At 6.10am, Haryana’s Bahadurgarh reported an AQI of 453, Bhiwani 432, Bhiwadi 425, Faridabad 412, and Gurugram 437.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, and 301 and 400 very poor. AQI above 401 comes under the severe category and over 450 severe plus.

Weather scientists said the pollution levels were expected to improve slightly by Sunday.

Heavy rainfall was separately expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala over the next five days. “A cyclonic circulation lies over Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood and a trough runs from this system to north interior Karnataka in lower and middle tropospheric levels,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. “North-easterly winds are prevailing along and off north Tamil Nadu and adjoining coastal areas of south Andhra Pradesh. Under these conditions widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely to continue...”

IMD said scattered, fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall and snowfall is likely in Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh until Sunday. Isolated light to moderate rainfall and snowfall is likely in Uttarakhand on Sunday.