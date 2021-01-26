IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Western Railway to start all suburban services in Mumbai from Jan 29
Women passengers will not be checked for identity cards while others travelling in Mumbai local trains will require QR code as usual.(PTI)
Women passengers will not be checked for identity cards while others travelling in Mumbai local trains will require QR code as usual.(PTI)
india news

Western Railway to start all suburban services in Mumbai from Jan 29

  • Tuesday's decision to operate all trains comes a day after a meeting to resume local train services for all passengers was chaired by Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.
READ FULL STORY
By Aroosa Ahmed
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:13 AM IST

Western Railway will begin operating all of its suburban train services in Mumbai from January 29. A total of 1,367 local train services will begin operating on slow and fast railway corridors from Friday, the Western Railways said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Western Railway has decided to start all its suburban services by increasing existing 1,201 special services to 1,367 from Friday 29 January,” the statement said.

Suburban train services had been put on hold in March last year in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic before services were resumed partially with restrictions in July.

All passengers are still not allowed to travel by local trains. Only employees working in essential care services, specially-abled and cancer patients are allowed to travel by local trains.

Women passengers and lawyers are allowed to commute in a stipulated time period.

Tuesday's decision to operate all trains comes a day after a meeting to resume local train services for all passengers was chaired by Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Currently, the Western Railway operates 1,201 train services carrying approximately nine lakh passengers daily.

The Central Railway presently operates 1,580 local train services.

Train services resumed for employees working in essential care services on July 15, 2020.

Western Railway will operate additional new local train services from January 29. Train services will be increased from 1201 to 1300.

Earlier, the Western Railway had announced to operate all of its local train services from January 29. However on Wednesday late night the decision was changed.

Further, the Central Railway will also operate additional services from January 29. 1685 local train services will be operated. Presently 1,580 train services are operated on Central Railway

This is 95 percent of all of its train operating capacity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Indian Air Force's fighter jets during the Republic Day parade, at Rajpath, in New Delhi(Ajay Aggarwal/Hindustan Times)
Indian Air Force's fighter jets during the Republic Day parade, at Rajpath, in New Delhi(Ajay Aggarwal/Hindustan Times)
india news

At Rajpath, many firsts in the shadow of a pandemic

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:05 AM IST
  • India put on display its war machines at a time when the country is locked in a tense border stand-off with China.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ultimate blame has to lie with the farmers, and their leaders, who are now saying how certain unions did not agree with the plans for the tractor rally decided mutually with Delhi Police and took matters into their own hands.(AP Photo)
The ultimate blame has to lie with the farmers, and their leaders, who are now saying how certain unions did not agree with the plans for the tractor rally decided mutually with Delhi Police and took matters into their own hands.(AP Photo)
india news

Farmers' tractor rally: Dark day for the Republic

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:59 AM IST
A deadly charge of tractors at ITO, clashes with police at Red Fort: Rampage in the Capital as farm rally descends into unprecedented chaos, disorder and violence
READ FULL STORY
Close
A protester charges a security personnel during clashes at the Red Fort following farmers' tractor parade on Republic Day, in New Delhi(PTI)
A protester charges a security personnel during clashes at the Red Fort following farmers' tractor parade on Republic Day, in New Delhi(PTI)
india news

Union leaders make appeal, divert blame after anarchy reigns

By Zia Haq, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:27 AM IST
  • The chaos and violence have raised questions about the future of the two-month-long agitation of farm unions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Let me wish everyone in India, as well as those celebrating here in Britain, a very Happy Republic Day," PM Johnson said.(Screenshot. Twitter/@UKinIndia)
"Let me wish everyone in India, as well as those celebrating here in Britain, a very Happy Republic Day," PM Johnson said.(Screenshot. Twitter/@UKinIndia)
india news

Macron, Johnson and Morrison send video messages on Republic Day

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:02 AM IST
  • Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in a letter sent to her Indian counterpart, conveyed her greetings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Women passengers will not be checked for identity cards while others travelling in Mumbai local trains will require QR code as usual.(PTI)
Women passengers will not be checked for identity cards while others travelling in Mumbai local trains will require QR code as usual.(PTI)
india news

Western Railway to start all suburban services in Mumbai from Jan 29

By Aroosa Ahmed
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:13 AM IST
  • Tuesday's decision to operate all trains comes a day after a meeting to resume local train services for all passengers was chaired by Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (File photo)
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (File photo)
india news

'Farmer organisations not in control of agitation now': Haryana CM

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:56 PM IST
  • Khattar said that unsavoury events on Tuesday deserved to be condemned in the strongest words.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi: Police fire teargas shells to disperse protesting farmers who were attempting to break barricades at Ghazipur border during their 'tractor march' on Republic Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI01_26_2021_000463B)(PTI)
New Delhi: Police fire teargas shells to disperse protesting farmers who were attempting to break barricades at Ghazipur border during their 'tractor march' on Republic Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI01_26_2021_000463B)(PTI)
india news

Letter to CJI urges him to take cognizance of violence during tractor rally 

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:16 PM IST
Letter to CJI urges him to take cognizance of violence during farmers' tractor rally
READ FULL STORY
Close
Reiterating India's stance for a "just and comprehensive solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict", Tirumurti said that India supports "President Mahmoud Abbas' call to hold an international peace conference.(PTI )
Reiterating India's stance for a "just and comprehensive solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict", Tirumurti said that India supports "President Mahmoud Abbas' call to hold an international peace conference.(PTI )
india news

UNSC: India welcomes elections in Palestine, calls for free, fair polls

ANI, New York
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:00 PM IST
TS Tirumurti, India's Permanent Representative, lauded the peaceful efforts to "two-State solution, through direct negotiations between the two parties" in the UNSC.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nagaland Governor RN Ravi (fifth from right) takes the salute at the fag hoisting on Republic Day in Kohima(HT PHOTO)
Nagaland Governor RN Ravi (fifth from right) takes the salute at the fag hoisting on Republic Day in Kohima(HT PHOTO)
india news

Nagaland Governor puts NSCN in line of fire in Republic Day speech

By Alice Yhoshü
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:46 PM IST
  • Governor RN Ravi said 'politics by gun' has stonewalled efforts to resolve the Naga political issue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A protesting farmer waves an Indian flag and a farmer union flag as he marches with others to the capital breaking police barricades during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi.(AP)
A protesting farmer waves an Indian flag and a farmer union flag as he marches with others to the capital breaking police barricades during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi.(AP)
india news

BJP leaders meet to discuss violence in Delhi, farmers' agitation

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:24 PM IST
  • No details were shared about the meeting, although a functionary said the party sees similarities in Tuesday’s protests with last year's anti-CAA agitation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers' tractor rally reaches Red Fort to protest against farm laws on 72nd Republic Day, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
Farmers' tractor rally reaches Red Fort to protest against farm laws on 72nd Republic Day, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

200 artists, including kids, rescued after being stranded near Red Fort

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:12 PM IST
They were safely rescued by Delhi Police personnel after being stuck for almost two hours in the afternoon, provided refreshments and subsequently escorted away, a senior officer said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Battle tanks move through the ceremonial Rajpath boulevard during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Republic Day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the country's constitution on Jan. 26, 1950. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)(AP)
Battle tanks move through the ceremonial Rajpath boulevard during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Republic Day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the country's constitution on Jan. 26, 1950. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)(AP)
india news

Relationship with India remains strong, says US in R-Day greeting

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:06 PM IST
“Happy 72nd Republic Day, India!” the South and Central Asia Bureau of the State Department tweeted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A tractor parade by the farmer unions meant to highlight their demands dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the national capital during the day (ANI Photo)
A tractor parade by the farmer unions meant to highlight their demands dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the national capital during the day (ANI Photo)
india news

No place for such incidents in democracy: Cong on violence during tractor rally

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:59 PM IST
  • Putting the onus of Tuesday's events on the government and questioning it for not accepting the farmers demands, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said it was not right on the government's part to create a facade of talks and neither conceding to their demands nor proposing any solution.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Web series 'Tandav' started streaming on Amazon Prime on January 15.
Web series 'Tandav' started streaming on Amazon Prime on January 15.
india news

'Tandav' director to appear before Lucknow Police, crucial SC hearing tomorrow

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:24 PM IST
'Tandav', a nine-episode political thriller, started streaming on Amazon Prime on January 15. The web series stars Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub among others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police lathicharge farmers who were attempting to break barricades at ITO during their 'tractor march' on Republic Day, in New Delhi on Tuesday.(PTI Photo)
Police lathicharge farmers who were attempting to break barricades at ITO during their 'tractor march' on Republic Day, in New Delhi on Tuesday.(PTI Photo)
india news

Legal action to be taken against those who assaulted police during tractor rally

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:55 PM IST
The time and the routes for the tractor rally were finalised after several rounds of meetings held among Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi police, and farmers' leaders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP