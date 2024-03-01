Wet spell expected in northern plains, farmers urged to take precautions: IMD

An active western disturbance is expected to impact the Western Himalayan region and northern plains beginning today till Sunday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. A western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation is lying over northeast Iran & neighbourhood in lower to upper tropospheric levels. (HT file photo)

IMD has therefore advised farmers to harvest matured wheat, jowar and mustard in North Rajasthan on priority, and keep the harvested produce at safer places.

It has also been recommended that farmers make necessary arrangements for draining out excess water from crop fields to avoid water stagnation in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab.

Authorities need to provide mechanical support to horticultural crops and staking to vegetables in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and North Rajasthan.

“As predicted since the last 5-6 days, clouds have started entering the Indian region due to western disturbance. Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand are very likely to experience rain/snowfall from Thursday night till March 3 with heavy to very heavy snow/rain & hailstorm on Friday and Saturday. Punjab,Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, parts of Rajasthan & Madhya Pradesh very likely to experience rainfall from Friday to Sunday with thunderstorm, gusty winds (30-40 kmph) and hailstorm at isolated places over the region on Saturday,” IMD said on Thursday evening.

High moisture feeding from Arabian Sea to northwest India is also likely on Friday and Saturday.

It is likely to affect Western Himalayan region from night of February 29 and plains of northwest India from Friday to Sunday with peak intensity today and Saturday.

Under its influence, widespread light/moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning is likely over Western Himalayan region during night of February 29 to March 3.

Moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning & gusty winds (40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) is likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and scattered light/moderate rainfall over Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh on Friday and Saturday.