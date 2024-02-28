In 2023, Himachal recorded highest rainfall since 1998: IMD report

Himachal Pradesh recorded its highest rainfall in 2023 since 1998, according to an annual report of the India Meteorological Department (IMD). In July and August last year, unprecedented rainfall in the state had triggered floods and landslides, claiming over 400 lives and causing losses of over ₹10,000 crore losses to the state. Over 400 people had lost their lives in floods and landslides after unprecedented rainfall in July and August, 2023. (HT File)

According the report, the state recorded 1,334.9mm rainfall in 2023. The yearly cumulative precipitation large excess (+60% or more) was recorded in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur and Solan districts in 2023.

During the monsoon season, the state had received the highest 886mm rainfall since 1995, when 1,029.7mm precipitation was recorded. While the state had received the highest rainfall from the past five years in June (121.7mm), the rainfall received in July (448.9 mm) was the highest since 1980. In August, Himachal received 247.6 mm rainfall, the highest in last three years.

In July last year, as many as 47 heavy rainfall events were recorded in Shimla and 25 very such incidents were reported in Sirmaur. Mandi saw 22 heavy rainfall events.

As the state witnessed heavy rain during the monsoon, several places witnessed record rainfall. On July 10, Pachhad station in Sirmaur district received 220.3 mm rainfall, which was higher than previous record rainfall of 189.2 mm on July 26, 1973.

Similarly, Rohru in Shimla received 185mm rainfall on July 9, which was higher than the previous record rainfall of 170mm on July 25, 1966. Manali in Kullu district received 131.3 mm rainfall on July 9, higher than the previous record of 105.1mm witnessed on July 9, 1971.

The IMD report states that 26 cloudburst happened in Kullu in July, followed by eight in Shimla, five in Kinnaur, two each in Chamba and Mandi and one each in Lahaul and Spiti and Solan. In August, four cloudburst events happened in Mandi district, followed by two in Sirmaur and one in Solan.

IMD’s Shimla centre director Surender Paul said, “We had historical rainfall last year during July and August, which resulted in the cumulative enhancement. The main reason for the unprecedented rainfall was the confluence of monsoon wind with the western disturbances. Also, the frequency and intensity of western disturbances was high.”