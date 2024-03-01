This February was wettest in Chandigarh in 11 years

Compared to no rain in February 2023, a total of 57.2 mm rain lashed the city in the month this year, also making it the wettest February since 2013. IMD has also issued a yellow alert for March 1 and orange alert for March 2. Orange alert is the second highest of the four-colour warning systems used by the IMD, advising people to stay prepared. (HT Photo)

At 57.2 mm, the rain was highest since 85.8 mm in February 2013 and 73% above normal, which is 33 mm, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The highest monthly total for February is 164.7 mm, recorded in 2007.

Speaking about the rain this time, IMD Chandigarh director AK Singh said, “February started with an active Western Disturbance (WD) that led to most of the rain. More WDs continued to affect the region later. Rain in February is mostly dependent only on WDs.”

Hail was recorded across the tricity on the very first day, and also on February 19 near Zirakpur and Panchkula.

Another round of hail likely over weekend

March is likely to start on similar lines with an active WD affecting the city.

IMD has also issued a yellow alert for March 1 and orange alert for March 2. Orange alert is the second highest of the four-colour warning systems used by the IMD, advising people to stay prepared.

During this period, IMD has issued a warning to stay indoors and be wary of strong winds, lightning and hail.

Singh added, “While rain will start from Friday, winds will get faster and the system’s intensity will increase on Saturday. There is also a chance of hail on Saturday, which is why we have issued an orange alert for Saturday. By Sunday, it is expected to clear.”

Another WD will affect the region from March 5. But Singh said it’s too early to say whether it will also lead to rain.

Colder February this year

Both the average maximum and minimum temperatures this February were lower than last year, as per IMD data. This year, the average maximum and minimum temperatures were 21.8°C and 9.7°C, respectively, while in 2023, they were a much more comfortable 25.9°C and 11.5°C, respectively.

Both the highs and lows also remained below normal towards the end of the month.

In 2022, both were even lower, with an average maximum temperature of 21.5°C and average minimum temperature of 9.3°C.

Speaking about this, Singh said, “Overall, the temperature has remained around normal while some variations were there due to the WDs. Temperature will start to rise now and by the end of March, the day temperature may even touch 30°C degrees as humidity starts to reduce.”

On Thursday, because of the sunny weather, the maximum temperature rose from 23°C on Wednesday to 25.5°C, 1.1 degree above normal and highest so far this season.

The minimum temperature also rose from 10°C on Wednesday to 10.8°C on Thursday, still 1.1 degree below normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 21°C and 24°C, and the minimum temperature between 12°C and 14°C.