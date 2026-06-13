Wet spell to continue over North India till next week; rain, gusty winds likely in Delhi, UP, Punjab

While a recent spell of rainfall has provided relief from the extreme heat in Delhi and North India, the wet spell in the region is likely to continue over the next week.

The weather department had predicted isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in Delhi on Saturday.(ANI Video Grab)

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According to the India Meteorological Department, rainfall along with thunderstorms and gusty winds are likely in the northern states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab.

The weather department has issued an orange alert for parts of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued for the larger part of the Indian subcontinent, including Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and others.

What is the weather forecast for Delhi?

While most parts of the Indian subcontinent are under rain alerts for Sunday, no such warning has been issued for Delhi yet. However, the IMD has, in its bulletin, predicted isolated to scattered rainfall over Delhi between June 13 and June 19. It has forecast partly cloudy skies with thunder and lightning for Sunday.

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{{^usCountry}} The weather department had predicted isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with speed reaching 40-50 kmph over the National Capital on Saturday. However, weather experts have also warned of discomfort due to elevated humidity levels in the coming days, PTI news agency reported. The western disturbance, which had caused rain in the Capital on Friday and Saturday, is expected to move away, with its impact on Delhi reduced from Sunday onwards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The weather department had predicted isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with speed reaching 40-50 kmph over the National Capital on Saturday. However, weather experts have also warned of discomfort due to elevated humidity levels in the coming days, PTI news agency reported. The western disturbance, which had caused rain in the Capital on Friday and Saturday, is expected to move away, with its impact on Delhi reduced from Sunday onwards. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 📌 The IMD, in its weather warning, predicted isolated to scattered rainfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Uttarakhand from June 13 to June 19, and in Himachal Pradesh from June 14 to June 19. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 📌 The IMD, in its weather warning, predicted isolated to scattered rainfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Uttarakhand from June 13 to June 19, and in Himachal Pradesh from June 14 to June 19. {{/usCountry}}

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📌 Isolated to scattered rainfall is also likely over Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh till June 19. “Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Himachal Pradesh and Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 13th-14th June; Uttarakhand during 13th-15th June,” the IMD said in its warning on X.

📌 The weather department has forecast a thundersquall on Sunday, with wind speeds reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph, over Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

📌 Rainfall is also likely over West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Gujarat, Maharashra and Goa over the next week.

📌 In southern India, isolated to scattered rain is likely over Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Telangana till June 19. “Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Coastal Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe during 13th-19th June,” IMD said.

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