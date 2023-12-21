WFI election LIVE: 'Didn't let any relative to contest poll,' says Brij Bhushan after aide's win

WFI election LIVE: Sanjay Singh, a close aide of Brij Bhushan, was elected as the new President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) after his panel secured victory in 13 out of 15 positions in the long-awaited polls. This outcome led to uproar among protesting wrestlers, prompting Sakshi Malik to announce her retirement from the sport. New Delhi: BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh with supporters after UP Wrestling Association Vice President Sanjay Singh became the new President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)(PTI12_21_2023_000370B)(PTI)

Sanjay, also the Vice President of the UP Wrestling Association from Varanasi, received 40 votes, while his rival, former CWG gold medallist Anita Sheoran, managed only seven votes.

Following the results, star wrestlers and Olympic medallists Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik held a press conference. They previously spoke out against ousted WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexual harassment.

Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik, a leading voice in the wrestlers' protest against former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh due to sexual harassment allegations, declared her retirement from wrestling on Thursday. Her decision came following the election of Sanjay Singh, an aide of Sharan Singh, as the federation's president.

Expressing deep distress and emotion, Sakshi Malik tearfully concluded her address at a press conference in the national capital before leaving the venue.

Originally scheduled for August 12, the WFI elections faced delays due to a Punjab and Haryana High Court order, extending the stay until September 25. These elections, initially planned for June, oversee wrestling across the country.

Earlier this month, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik met Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur in the national capital to discuss the WFI polls.