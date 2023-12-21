WFI election LIVE: 'Didn't let any relative to contest poll,' says Brij Bhushan after aide's win
WFI election LIVE: Sanjay Singh, a close supporter of Brij Bhushan, was elected as the new president of the Wrestling Federation of India.
WFI election LIVE: Sanjay Singh, a close aide of Brij Bhushan, was elected as the new President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) after his panel secured victory in 13 out of 15 positions in the long-awaited polls. This outcome led to uproar among protesting wrestlers, prompting Sakshi Malik to announce her retirement from the sport.
Sanjay, also the Vice President of the UP Wrestling Association from Varanasi, received 40 votes, while his rival, former CWG gold medallist Anita Sheoran, managed only seven votes.
Following the results, star wrestlers and Olympic medallists Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik held a press conference. They previously spoke out against ousted WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexual harassment.
Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik, a leading voice in the wrestlers' protest against former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh due to sexual harassment allegations, declared her retirement from wrestling on Thursday. Her decision came following the election of Sanjay Singh, an aide of Sharan Singh, as the federation's president.
Expressing deep distress and emotion, Sakshi Malik tearfully concluded her address at a press conference in the national capital before leaving the venue.
Originally scheduled for August 12, the WFI elections faced delays due to a Punjab and Haryana High Court order, extending the stay until September 25. These elections, initially planned for June, oversee wrestling across the country.
Earlier this month, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik met Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur in the national capital to discuss the WFI polls.
- Dec 21, 2023 08:14 PM IST
Sakshi Malik breaks down during press conference
India's top wrestler and Olympic winner, Sakshi Malik, broke down in tears on Thursday while announcing that she is 'quitting' the sport following the federation election results.Dec 21, 2023 07:58 PM IST
'If his business parnter is elected, I give up' Sakshi Malik while announcing retirement
WFI election LIVE: While announcing her retirement from wrestling, Olympic winner Sakshi Malik said, “We fought from our heart but if a man like Brij Bhushan, his business partner and a close aide is elected as the president of WFI, I give up wrestling. From today onwards you will not see me on the mat.”
A teary-eyed Sakshi kept her shoes on the table in a dramatic announcement during the press conference on Thursday.
“We wanted a female president but that did not happen,” the 31-year-old, who is also a Commonwealth Games gold medallist, added.Dec 21, 2023 07:45 PM IST
Sakshi was India's first woman wrestler to win an Olympic medal
WFI election LIVE: Securing a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics marked the pinnacle of Sakshi's 13-year career, during which she clinched three Common Wealth Games medals, achieving gold in the 2022 edition, and secured four Asian Championship medals.
She made history as India's first female wrestler to win Olympic medal.
Before the recent CWG edition, the Haryana wrestler faced challenges on the mat and relinquished her spot in the national team to young talent Sonam Malik, who emerged victorious against her multiple times in national selection trials.
Although Sakshi seemed to be regaining her form at the 2022 Birmingham Games, it's important to note that the level of competition at the CWG is relatively lower, given the absence of wrestlers from dominant nations like Japan and Iran.Dec 21, 2023 07:40 PM IST
What Brij Bhushan said after his aide wins as wrestling federation chiefDec 21, 2023 07:15 PM IST
Sakshi Malik quits wrestling to protest over Brij Bhushan loyalist becoming WFI chief
WFI election LIVE: Sakshi Malik, the Rio Olympic bronze medallist, symbolically placed her wrestling shoes on the table as she made an emotional announcement of her retirement from the sport. Her decision was a form of protest against the victory of Sanjay Singh, an ally of outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, in the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) election held on Thursday.
Sanjay, closely associated with the departing WFI leader, assumed the role of President after his panel secured victory in 13 out of the 15 available positions in the elections. This outcome was understandably disappointing for the top wrestlers—Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia—who had vigorously advocated for a change in leadership within the federation.Share this article
