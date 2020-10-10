e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / WFP’s Nobel win reminder of everyone’s responsibility to narrow gap between rich and poor: Dalai Lama

WFP’s Nobel win reminder of everyone’s responsibility to narrow gap between rich and poor: Dalai Lama

The Dalai Lama in a letter to David Beasley said the award is recognition of the organisation’s vital role in reducing hunger in the world.

india Updated: Oct 10, 2020 14:47 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Dharamsala
The World Food Programme (WFP) was honoured for its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict.
The World Food Programme (WFP) was honoured for its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict. (AP)
         

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Saturday congratulated the executive director of the UN World Food Programme, a day after the organisation won this year’s Nobel Peace Prize.

The Dalai Lama in a letter to David Beasley said the award is recognition of the organisation’s vital role in reducing hunger in the world. The World Food Programme (WFP) was honoured for its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict. The Rome-based organisation has been feeding people in some of the world’s most dangerous and precarious places, with the coronavirus pandemic seen pushing millions more into hunger.

“Through its actions to address poverty, hunger and malnutrition, whether they arise due to conflict or natural disasters, the WFP is bringing help to the most vulnerable and needy. It brings peace and comfort where often there is only desperation,” the Dalai Lama said.

“The Nobel Committee’s honouring of WFP is also a reminder to all of us of our responsibility to do what we can to narrow the gap between rich and poor,” he said.

He also expressed his gratitude to members of the WFP for their tremendous humanitarian work.

“As the current global health crisis reminds us, threats to the whole human family have to be addressed by us all, since we all want to be happy and free from suffering. “Hunger and poverty can only be eliminated on the basis of international cooperation. As a firm believer in the oneness of humanity, it is my fervent hope that the award of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize to the World Food Programme will inspire an intensification of efforts to ensure that nobody is left to die of hunger anywhere,” he added.

tags
top news
‘China deployed 60K soldiers on India’s northern border,’ says Mike Pompeo
‘China deployed 60K soldiers on India’s northern border,’ says Mike Pompeo
Republic TV asks Mumbai police to suspend probe in fake TRP case
Republic TV asks Mumbai police to suspend probe in fake TRP case
KXIP vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: KKR opt to bat, no Chris Gayle in KXIP
KXIP vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: KKR opt to bat, no Chris Gayle in KXIP
Over 1L owners, 763 villages: PM to launch property cards under SVAMITVA
Over 1L owners, 763 villages: PM to launch property cards under SVAMITVA
DRDO’s Rustom-2 drone takes-off, India goes for armed Heron
DRDO’s Rustom-2 drone takes-off, India goes for armed Heron
BJP’s CEC to meet today to discuss candidate list for Bihar polls
BJP’s CEC to meet today to discuss candidate list for Bihar polls
Time to accept that talks won’t make China change aggressive stance: US NSA
Time to accept that talks won’t make China change aggressive stance: US NSA
RR vs DC Review and KXIP vs KKR & CSK vs RCB Preview on Battleground T20
RR vs DC Review and KXIP vs KKR & CSK vs RCB Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In