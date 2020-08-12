e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Whale shark caught by fishing trawler at Sassoon Dock, state authorities to book offenders

Whale shark caught by fishing trawler at Sassoon Dock, state authorities to book offenders

Whale sharks are a protected species under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act (WPA), 1972, and also listed as an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

mumbai Updated: Aug 12, 2020 14:23 IST
Badri Chatterjee
Badri Chatterjee
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Suresh Warak, range forest officer (mangrove cell), said the shark’s carcass had begun decomposing.
Suresh Warak, range forest officer (mangrove cell), said the shark’s carcass had begun decomposing. (HT photo)
         

A large whale shark was illegally caught by a fishing trawler and brought to Sassoon Dock in Colaba, south Mumbai, dead on Wednesday morning.

Whale sharks are a protected species under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act (WPA), 1972, and also listed as an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Maharashtra fisheries department authorities said they were in the process of filing a first information report (FIR) against unidentified persons for the offence in a bid to initiate a probe in the matter.

“Our licencing officers have reached the spot. It appears that the fishermen, who had caught the protected species, left it at the dock and fled. Offenders will be booked and an investigation is underway,” said Atul Patne, commissioner, state fisheries department.

Suresh Warak, range forest officer (mangrove cell), said the shark’s carcass had begun decomposing.

“We are measuring its length, but it’s approximately 25 feet long. We are also in the process of booking the offenders,” he said.

The capture comes eight days after the Maharashtra fisheries department had initiated an investigation and called for action regarding unauthorised fishing practices that are affecting rare and endangered marine species along the state’s coastline.

The probe was ordered based on a report by marine biologists from the Mangrove Foundation, under the mangrove cell of the state forest department, which had documented unsustainable fishing practices, excessive juvenile bycatch and illegal shark fin trade.

Such rampant fishing practices are leading to a rapid decline of threatened, vulnerable, and critically endangered sharks and allied species, the report had pointed out.

Besides whale sharks tiger sharks, white sharks, and speartooth sharks; other elasmobranch species such as hammerhead sharks, pointed sawfish, largetooth sawfish, longcomb sawfish, and guitarfish are also protected under the WPA, 1972.

tags
top news
Two HAL light combat choppers deployed in Ladakh
Two HAL light combat choppers deployed in Ladakh
4 big reasons why Congress brought Sachin Pilot back into the fold
4 big reasons why Congress brought Sachin Pilot back into the fold
Eyewitness reveals strong mob gathered, pelted stones at police
Eyewitness reveals strong mob gathered, pelted stones at police
Tejashwi’s dig at CM over collapse of approach path to new bridge
Tejashwi’s dig at CM over collapse of approach path to new bridge
LIVE: Himachal’s Covid-19 tally mounts to 3,536; death toll at 16
LIVE: Himachal’s Covid-19 tally mounts to 3,536; death toll at 16
‘Modi hai toh Mumkin hai’, tweets Rahul Gandhi. It is a jibe
‘Modi hai toh Mumkin hai’, tweets Rahul Gandhi. It is a jibe
‘He’s off my Christmas list’: Broad reacts after father slaps fine
‘He’s off my Christmas list’: Broad reacts after father slaps fine
Watch: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad exclusive interview
Watch: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad exclusive interview
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 VaccinePM ModiSanjay DuttBengaluru ViolenceCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In