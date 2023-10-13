'What can SC do?': Court on PIL challenging Einstein's ‘E = mc²’

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a public interest litigation challenging Einstein's relativity equation, E = mc². The man had also questioned Darwin's theories on evolution. Supreme Court of India. (File)

The court said there was nothing it could do if the petitioner thought these theories were erroneous.

The petitioner, Raj Kumar, said he wanted to prove the theories wrong and he wanted a platform to put forth his arguments.

The court observed that the plea cannot be filed under Article 32 of the Constitution that deals with matters linked to fundamental rights.

The petitioner said whatever he had studied in school and college was wrong.

The bench advised him to work on his theory. The court also questioned him on his contention that his fundamental rights were violated under Article 32.

"Then you improve your theory... what is the Supreme Court supposed to do? You say you studied something in school, you were a science student. Now you say that those theories are wrong. If you believe that those theories were wrong, then the Supreme Court has nothing to do. What is the violation of your fundamental right under Article 32?" the court said.

When petitioner told the court millions had died believing Darwin's theory, the court asked him to propagate own theory.

"You do your own theory and propound it. No difficulty. You feel that two theories that have existed for a long time are wrong.... You propagate your own theory...," Justice Kaul added.

