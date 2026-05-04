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What can Vijay do if his TVK party falls short of 118 majority mark in Tamil Nadu?

Concerns have been raised that Tamil Nadu may end up with a hung assembly if no party manages to secure enough numbers.

Updated on: May 04, 2026 05:44 pm IST
Edited by Aryan Mudgal
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Surprise package Vijay and his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party have emerged as a major game changer in the Tamil Nadu elections 2026, as well as in the state’s politics, dealing a major dent to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) parties.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay during a campaign ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in Tiruchirappalli.(PTI)

At 5:18 pm, Election Commission of India (ECI) trends indicate that TVK has secured 13 seats and is ahead in 95 more. On the other hand, DMK has won 7 seats and is leading in 53, while AIADMK has already won 45 seats. Follow Tamil Nadu election result live here.

The Tamil Nadu assembly has a total of 234 seats. To form a government, a party has to cross the majority mark of 118 seats.

ALSO READ | How Thalapathy Vijay, set to be Tamil Nadu chief minister, turned tide around after Karur stampede

What happens if TVK fails to cross the majority?

Since TVK chose to contest without any alliance, it may now have to seek backing from smaller parties linked to either the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance or the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance.

Congress could also play a crucial role. HT reported earlier that at least three senior members in the party had seriously explored the option of breaking away from DMK and supporting Vijay ahead of the elections.

The PMK, led by Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, is another party that could become important in government formation. Given the lack of major differences in their positions, a shift from the NDA to support TVK may not be difficult for PMK.

 
tamil nadu election tamil nadu assembly election 2026 vijay
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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