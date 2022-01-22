What Delhi's gradually rising Covid death toll says | 5 points

Delhi on Saturday reported 45 Covid-related deaths, the highest since June last year, though the positivity rate in the national capital is going down. On Thursday, the death toll was 43. The trend matches what experts have been warning across the world that the peak of cases in the third wave will be followed by the peak of fatalities, though the situation in the third wave will remain much better than the second wave, experts have predicted.

Here are 5 points to know about Delhi and India's Covid-19 situation

1. The Delhi government earlier said the fatalities are mostly in patients with comorbidities. A doctor at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences told PTI any patient who gets admitted after testing positive and with severe complications generally dies after a few days of treatment. Hence, the death tally is likely to peak later.

2. In the first 22 days in January, the Covid death toll in Delhi stands at 479.

3. A study released by Max Healthcare hospitals on patients admitted during the ongoing third wave, hospital occupancy and ICU bed requirement is much lower now in comparison with the earlier waves, a point which has been emphasised by the Centre as well.

4. The study said the overall mortality in the first wave was at 7.2% which increased to 10.5% during the second wave. So far, the hospital which conducted the study saw 6% mortality. Deaths are being reported in the elderly population who had other complications like kidney disease, heart disease, diabetes, cancer etc.

5. As on Saturday, a little over 2,500 patients in Delhi are being treated in hospitals and Covid care centres while 44,000 people are in home isolation. Over 90% of beds are vacant in Covid care centres and health centres. Over 80% of beds are vacant in Delhi's dedicated Covid hospitals.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 46,393 fresh cases and 48 deaths. Mumbai reported 3,568 fresh infections. Bengaluru reported 17,266 cases in a sharp decline from around 30,000 the previous day. Karnataka reported 42,470 fresh infections. Kerala reported 45,136 new infections and the government has asked the private hospitals to set aside 50% of beds for Covid-19 patients.

