'What do we do with shaadi.com?': Matrimonial site's mention irks Supreme Court

During the hearing of a matrimonial dispute case on Thursday, the Supreme Court appeared irked after a counsel mentioned that the couple in question met on Shaadi.com, a website popular in India, typically for arranged marriage unions. The Supreme Court's latest remarks on Shaadi.com come days after the site's founder Anupam Mittal was granted protection from arrest in a case. (Pixabay/Representative)

According to Bar and Bench, a counsel in the case told the Supreme Court during the hearing that the husband and wife had not met since the last 2 years. This is when Justice JB Pardiwala asked: “Shaadi.com? You met on Shaadi.com?”.

When informed that the couple did actually meet through the matrimonial site, Justice Pardiwala said: “What do we do with this shaadi.com…. Try mediation once again”, the legal publication reported.

The Supreme Court's latest remarks on Shaadi.com come days after the site's founder Anupam Mittal was granted protection from arrest in a case related to alleged fraud by one of the users of the site.

A woman from Hyderabad had alleged that she was duped of ₹11 lakh by a user of Shaadi.com who created a fake profile on the platform. She had also alleged that the platform failed to properly verify user details.

Representing Mittal, his advocate Atmaram Nadkarni had told the court that the website was only a matchmaker and questioned why was the founder made an accused in the case. "I am just facilitating matching. We are cooperating with the investigation. But why am I an accused?" Nadkarni asked.

On Tuesday, February 3, a Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and N. V. Anjaria set aside a Telangana High Court order that had refused to quash the proceedings against Mittal, and remitted the matter to the high court for fresh consideration.

“Since the quashing petition has not been decided on merits, we set aside the impugned order and remit the matter to the high court to consideration on merits,” the apex court had said.

Anupam Mittal and two others were granted protection from arrest for two weeks and the Shaadi.com founder was asked to move the high court for interim bail.