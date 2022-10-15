'What foul word did I use?': JD(U) chief Lalan Singh over his remarks on PM Modi

JD(U) chief Lalan Singh on Saturday defended his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's caste status. Justifying that he did not use any "unparliamentary language", Nitish Kumar's party chief asked, “What will you call someone who tries to mislead people by furnishing wrong facts."

“What foul word did I use? In which dictionary are 'Bahurupee', 'Dhongi' unparliamentary languages? What will you call someone who takes different forms and tries to mislead people by furnishing wrong facts? I have not used unparliamentary language,” news agency ANI quoted Singh as saying.

On Friday, Singh claimed that Modi "roamed around the country in 2014 claiming to be from extremely backward class even as Gujarat has no EBC category”.

“The character of the BJP is very problematic. In 2014, PM Modi roamed the country saying he was from the extremely backward class (EBC). Is there EBC in Gujarat? There's no EBC in Gujarat, only OBC. He didn't even belong to the OBC. When he became Gujarat chief minister, he added his caste to the OBC. He's a duplicate, not an original," the JD(U) leader had said.

The JD(U) and the BJP have been engaged in verbal spats since Kumar broke ties with the saffron party and joined hands with the Opposition to form a 'Mahagathbandhan' alliance in the state and took oath as Bihar chief minister for the eighth time in August.

Bihar BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand hit out at Singh over his remarks and alleged that the JD(U) chief has “no moral-political character.”

"These days JD(U) President Lalan Singh and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar are continuously using cheap language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and home minister Amit Shah ji. It is shameful and unfortunate. The restlessness, delusion, and daydreaming of becoming the prime minister have destabilised the mental condition of Nitish ji, while Lalan Singh ji has never had any political character,” he said.

(With inputs from ANI)