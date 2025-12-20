'What happened was wrong': Muslim woman doctor's classmate on Nitish- hijab row

Bilkis Parveen, a classmate of the Muslim woman doctor whose hijab was removed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, emphasised that what happened was wrong, stating, "No one has the right to touch someone without their consent." People's Democratic Party (PDP) Supporters hold placards during a protest against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over hijab issue.(HT Photos)

A debate erupted after a video showing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar allegedly attempting to remove a woman's hijab during a public event went viral on social media, drawing sharp reactions from students, college authorities and political leaders across the country.

The woman's classmate, however, announced that the woman involved would join Sardar Hospital on Saturday.

Reacting to the incident, the woman's classmate, Bilkis Parveen, said what happened was wrong and emphasised the importance of consent. Speaking to the media, she said, "I was informed she will be joining back tomorrow. Though I don't know at what time she will join, I know that she will join tomorrow. She always wore a hijab, as you saw at the event. What happened was wrong, nobody has a right to touch someone without their consent, whether directly or indirectly".

The Muslim woman doctor is expected to join duty on December 20, and her family denies any resentment towards the Chief Minister, saying the issue is being blown out of proportion.

The college administration was seen defending the Chief Minister. Professor (Dr.) Mohammad Mahfuzur Rahman, Principal of Government Tibbi College & Hospital (GTCH), said that the incident was being "misrepresented".

According to him, the Chief Minister did not forcibly remove the hijab; he initially asked the student to remove it and later adjusted it himself during a celebratory moment when students were taking selfies.

He added that the matter was being unnecessarily blown out of proportion and wrongly linked to a "Hindu-Muslim" narrative. The principal also clarified that the student had not left Patna and would be joining the Sardar Hospital there.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "The Chief Minister didn't pull off the hijab; he asked her to remove it. The CM indeed removed it himself. He didn't pull it off; it's being portrayed in the wrong light. This doesn't pose any threat to Islam, nor did he offend Islam or intend to humiliate any Muslim girls. While the children were all celebrating, congratulating each other, and taking selfies, he noticed that the girl's selfie didn't turn out well. So he first told her to remove the hijab, and then he removed it himself. Our Chief Minister did nothing wrong...Her classmate, Bilkis Parveen, spoke to her and said she would join tomorrow and was somewhere in Patna. She hasn't gone anywhere outside of Patna...I don't know why this is being blown out of proportion. A small matter is being made into a big issue and is being linked to a Hindu-Muslim angle, which is wrong. In our opinion, it's completely wrong...She will be joining the Sadar Hospital in Patna..."

The incident also triggered political reactions outside Bihar. In Udhampur, BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Sunil Sharma, commented on the issue, saying that the BJP had already clarified its stand. "The J&K Chief Minister should not see issues through a Hindu-Muslim lens," he said, including Iltija Mufti, to register an FIR in the matter. Sunil Sharma also questioned the political context being built around Nitish Kumar, recalling that he was previously honoured at an event linked to the late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "The BJP has cleared its stand on this national issue. J&K CM should not see Hindu or Muslim... Iltija Mufti wants to register an FIR against him. They organised an award show on the death of Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and gave the first award to Nitish Kumar..."

The incident sparked wider discussions on personal choice, religious identity, consent and the conduct of constitutional authorities. However, there was also a point of contention from one side that the issue was blown out of proportion.