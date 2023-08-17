What India has to do to become a developed country

While India becoming the third largest economy in the new few years and its absolute GDP reaching much higher levels by 2047 is almost a given, it will take more than GDP growth for India to become a developed country.

It is also useful to remember that India significantly lags behind not just developed countries but also China on a host of important indicators other than per capita GDP. The analysis that follows lists 10 such parameters -- areas where India has to focus its efforts on to bridge the gap and become a developed country. To be sure, none of this is impossible, although achieving them will require the Indian economy to undergo the rapid transformation the Chinese one did in the 1990s and 2000s. It’s the reason policy makers as well as administrators, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasise the importance of the coming two decades.