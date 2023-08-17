What India has to do to become a developed country

Speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his guarantee of India becoming the third largest economy in the world in his third term. Modi also said that India will become a developed country by 2047, the 100th anniversary of the country’s independence. New Delhi, Aug 15 (ANI): People throng near India Gate on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo/ Ayush Sharma) (Ayush Sharma)