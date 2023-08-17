What India has to do to become a developed country
Aug 17, 2023 12:41 AM IST
While India becoming the third largest economy in the new few years is almost a given, it will take more than GDP growth for India to become a developed country
Speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his guarantee of India becoming the third largest economy in the world in his third term. Modi also said that India will become a developed country by 2047, the 100th anniversary of the country’s independence.
