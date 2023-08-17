Home / India News / What India has to do to become a developed country

What India has to do to become a developed country

ByAshokamithran T
Aug 17, 2023 12:41 AM IST

While India becoming the third largest economy in the new few years is almost a given, it will take more than GDP growth for India to become a developed country

Speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his guarantee of India becoming the third largest economy in the world in his third term. Modi also said that India will become a developed country by 2047, the 100th anniversary of the country’s independence.

New Delhi, Aug 15 (ANI): People throng near India Gate on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo/ Ayush Sharma) (Ayush Sharma)
New Delhi, Aug 15 (ANI): People throng near India Gate on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo/ Ayush Sharma) (Ayush Sharma)
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out