What is bourbon whiskey? India slashes tariffs from 150% to 100% | 5 facts
India on Friday slashed tariffs on bourbon whiskey from 150 per cent to 100 per cent, a move that came after US President Donald Trump criticised the "very unfair" levies in the South Asian markets.
The 50 per cent cut on customs duty was notified on February 13, just ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Donald Trump. The basic customs duty on bourbon will be 50%, with an additional levy of 50%, bringing the total to 100%.
America is the primary exporter of bourbon whiskey to India, accounting for about one-fourth of all such alcohol imported into New Delhi, a news agency PTI report said.
In 2023-24, India imported bourbon whiskey worth USD 2.5 million. Washington and New Delhi have resolved to more than double the two-way trade to USD 500 billion by 2030, announcing plans for a bilateral trade agreement with a view to bring down duties and increase market access.
As the limelight shines on bourbon, let's look at five things to know about this liquor.
5 facts about bourbon whiskey
- Bourbon whiskey is the United States' only native spirit, made as is from corn, rye or wheat and malt. It contains at least 51 per cent corn. In 1964, the US Congress declared bourbon whiskey to be a "distinctive product of the United States".
- The necessity for bourbon is that it must be aged in a new white oak barrel that has never been used before, the insides of which get charred with a torch before being filled with the liquor for aging purposes. Additionally, for bourbon to be called bourbon whiskey, it cannot have any added colour or flavours to it. Finally, it has to be between 80 and 160 proof (percentage of alcohol).
- Bourbon was first made in the 1800s in the US state of Kentucky, in Bourbon County. It is often assumed that since it's named after a country, bourbon can only be produced there. However, it is a common misconception, as per Fox News, because whiskey can be called bourbon no matter where it is produced, provided it fulfills all the manufacturing details as mentioned before.
- However, to age bourbon whiskey, a never-used-before barrel is needed, and those that have been used for bourbon are reused to age other whiskeys. The charred barrels used to age bourbon whiskey are sent to age other liquors like single malt scotch, etc.
- Bourbon whiskey holds significant versatility as it can be used for drinks ranging from an 'Old Fashioned' to 'Mint Julep', which is the official drink of the Kentucky Derby to a 'Manhattan'. Its primary flavor notes of vanilla, oak, and caramel add to its perfect foundation for a wide variety of cocktails as well.