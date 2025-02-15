What is bourbon whiskey? India slashes tariffs from 150% to 100% | 5 facts

India on Friday slashed tariffs on bourbon whiskey from 150 per cent to 100 per cent, a move that came after US President Donald Trump criticised the "very unfair" levies in the South Asian markets. Bourbon whiskey must only be aged in a new white oak barrel that has never been used before.(Representative Image)

The 50 per cent cut on customs duty was notified on February 13, just ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Donald Trump. The basic customs duty on bourbon will be 50%, with an additional levy of 50%, bringing the total to 100%.

America is the primary exporter of bourbon whiskey to India, accounting for about one-fourth of all such alcohol imported into New Delhi, a news agency PTI report said.

In 2023-24, India imported bourbon whiskey worth USD 2.5 million. Washington and New Delhi have resolved to more than double the two-way trade to USD 500 billion by 2030, announcing plans for a bilateral trade agreement with a view to bring down duties and increase market access.

As the limelight shines on bourbon, let's look at five things to know about this liquor.

5 facts about bourbon whiskey