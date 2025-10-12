What is Guchhi mushroom? Price, cultivation,GI tag hopes of world's costliest fungi explained

While button mushrooms often make their way to your meals because of their rich protein composition, a taste liked by many, and well, their affordability and wide availability, Jammu and Kashmir's Doda is home to a rare mushroom – Guchhi – that is set to get a Geographical Indication or GI tag. While the exotic mushroom grows in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir and even Himachal Pradesh, the one that grows in J&K's Doda is considered the best in quality. (X/@himachal_queen)

The Guchhi mushroom, which traditionally belongs to the to the family morchellaceae of the ascomycota, is considered a super food and used in dishes like pulao, biryanis and soups and stands out in the delicacies due to its earthy and rich flavour.

Probably the costliest among fungi in the world, this particular mushroom fetches anything between ₹30,000 and ₹50,000 per kilogram.

Growing conditions While the exotic mushroom grows in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir and even Himachal Pradesh, the one that grows in J&K's Doda is considered the best in quality.

“Found right from the snowline, deodar and pine jungles, sometimes Guchhi is even found at Chenab bed in Akhnoor because it needs micro-climate. Spores are present in air and when weather conditions, including temperature, match the required parameters, it starts growing on the Chenab bed,” an earliet HT report quoted J&K agriculture department director KK Sharma.

Apart from Doda, Guchhi is largely found in Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar, Kupwara and Ramban districts as well.

“But Doda’s Guchhi is considered best in quality and that’s why the government is trying for its GI tagging. Having a spongy texture, savoury flavor and a honeycomb-like structure, Guchhis or Morel mushrooms a rare wild mushroom and those found in Doda are the best. A food delicacy, it has medicinal and nutritional value,” said Doda deputy magistrate Vishesh Pal Mahajan adding that he is planning to get the cooperative on the ground in two months across Doda.

If village folklores are to be believed, the exorbitantly expensive fungi sprouts when three earthly elements - rain, lightning and thunder - take place simultaneously in the jungles of Himalayas at a height of 2,000 meters above sea level. However, there are no scientific evidences to substantiate the claims yet.

Jammu and Kashmir has a total of 20,230 sq km forest cover, which is about 20 per cent of its total geographical area, which gives an ideal atmosphere for the growth of the wild mushroom.

“Gucchi or Morels is a perfect stage of fungus. They have spongy, honeycombed heads, usually have two shades — one pale white and another brownish. They grow best during rains,” Sharma added.

Procuring the expensive fungi A top official in the department of forest, ecology and environment said, “December last year, we notified the MFP (minor forest produes) and the NTFP (non-timber forest products) rules, wherein among other products, Guchhi was also liberalised.”

Adhering to the rules Guchhi is an NTFP and its collection has been authorised through local panchayats and rural development department via self-help groups, which in turn would help them earn their livelihood and improve their self-employment avenues.

Hopes of GI tag for Guchhi mushroom soon Jammu and Kashmir agriculture department director KK Sharma said that an application for GI tagging the Guchhi mushroom has been submitted and is currently with the registry at Chennai.

The department is hopeful to receive the tag in the next two to three months, “After GI tagging, the quality of the yield would obviously improve because of the intervention of scientific techniques for collecting and drying it,” Sharma said.

As standard cultivation technique of the fungi is not available, getting the mushrooms GI tagged will not only benefit those associated with its collection, but also help in fetching a better price for the yield.

“The government of Jammu and Kashmir has pitched for GI tagging for Doda Guchhi. Once we get it, the wild mushroom, those collecting it painstakingly and the area will get the much needed impetus,” Doda deputy magistrate Mahajan added.

(With inputs from HT correspondent)