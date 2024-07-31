What is Tarang Shakti, the largest military exercise that India will host?

Indian Air Force vice chief Air Marshal AP Singh on Wednesday said that the air exercise ‘Tarang Shakti’ will be the largest international air exercise ever conducted in India, with invitations extended to 51 countries. Indian Air Force (IAF) Su-30MKIs in action as it undertakes night air operations during the Exercise Pitch Black 2024, in Darwin on July 24 (ANI Photo)(Indian Air Force-X)

The Indian Air Force has received confirmation from ten countries for participation with their assets and 18 countries as observers for the international exercise, which will be held in two phases.

“This exercise aims to strengthen strategic relations with our friends from the international community. Complex missions are planned to enhance our mutual understanding of air operations. It is an excellent opportunity for all of us to share our best practices with each other,” said Vice Chief Air Marshal AP Singh.

Phase one of the exercise will be conducted at Sulur in Tamil Nadu from August 6 to August 14 and four countries including France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom will participate with their assets.

However, phase two will be held at Jodhpur in Rajasthan from September 1 to 14 and it will see participation from Australia, Bangladesh, Greece, Singapore, UAE and the USA with their assets.

“We will see assets like F-18, A-18, C-130 aircraft, F-16 aircraft, A-10, KC-130 aircraft, KC-135 aircraft along with all the assets of the Indian Air Force taking part in this exercise. Eurofighter Typhoon and Rafale from other countries will also be taking part,” said Vice Chief Air Marshal AP Singh added.

The Indian Navy will also be participating in phase one of the air exercise with MiG-29K aircraft, said the vice chief marshal, adding that another objective of the event is to showcase the booming indigenous defence ecosystem in India.

In the flying part of the exercise, assets like Tejas, Prachand, Dhruv, and Rudra will be participating actively, showcasing India's ability with indigenous products.

“In line with India's goal to become a developed nation by 2047 and to take our defence cooperation with our friendly neighbours and countries to the next level, we will showcase our capabilities in defence research and production,” Air Marshal AP Singh said.

India's first international air exercise

Tarang Shakti 2024 aims to boost military cooperation and highlight India’s defence industry, supporting the country’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

The exercise will have a variety of aircraft from homegrown models like the LCA Tejas to advanced fighters like the Rafale and Sukhoi. The event will also feature a defence industrial expo that will showcase top Indian defence companies and innovative startups.

This comes after the Indian Air Force participated in the second edition of Air Exercise Red Flag from June 4 to 14 in Alaska. Indian Rafales joined Singaporean and American aircraft in joint exercises, which included beyond-visual-range combat scenarios in offensive counter-air and air defence roles, as part of large-scale force engagements.

Enhancing collaboration and expertise

The exercise also focuses on fostering interoperability and facilitating professional exchanges between the participating forces. It offers a valuable opportunity for air forces to exchange best practices and deepen their understanding of contemporary aerial combat strategies. With a varied mix of countries and aircraft involved, the exercise ensures a broad and insightful sharing of knowledge and skills. The defence exposition will include displays from public sector undertakings and private companies.