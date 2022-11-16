Home / India News / ‘What kind of nationalism is this?': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over Agnipath

‘What kind of nationalism is this?': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over Agnipath

india news
Published on Nov 16, 2022 11:50 PM IST

Rahul said that any Agniveers will be unemployed for the rest of their lives after training for six months and working for the country for four years.

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed they are walking in the Bharat Jodo Yatra to protect the Constitution.(ANI)
Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed they are walking in the Bharat Jodo Yatra to protect the Constitution.(ANI)
Written by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at the Narendra Modi government over the Agnipath Scheme, claiming that any Agniveers will be unemployed for the rest of their lives after training for six months and working for the country for four years.

Watch | At Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maha’s Kalamuri, Rahul Gandhi tries drumming

"The Modi government says that become Agniveer, take training for six months, work for four years in the Indian Army and then become unemployed for the rest of your lives. What kind of nationalism is this? They are playing with youths' sentiments in the name of Agniveer," the Congress MP said.

Gandhi claimed they are walking in the Bharat Jodo Yatra to protect the Constitution. "Farmer's basic needs are diesel, petrol, gas cylinders but the current government hiked the rates of these things," Gandhi said

Gandhi on Monday said the Centre's Agnipath recruitment process for the armed forces, currency note ban, and Goods and Services Tax (GST) policies were three policies implemented to instil fear in the public.

Also Read | PIB factchecks Rahul Gandhi's tweet on ‘railway privatisation’, says ‘false claim'

Meanwhile, AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh, who has been walking with Gandhi, attacked the Centre over the poor condition of roads in Maharashtra as compared to other states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, where they completed the yatra.

The Maharashtra leg of the yatra continued on Wednesday in Washim district.

The mass-contact initiative by the Congress party will travel 382 km through five Maharashtra districts before entering Madhya Pradesh on November 20. The Bharat Jodo Yatra will complete 3,570 km through 12 states before arriving in Jammu and Kashmir in January, covering a distance of nearly 150 days.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rahul gandhi agnipath scheme
rahul gandhi agnipath scheme

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out