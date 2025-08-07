‘What kind of Vishwaguru?’: Tejashwi Yadav’s response to Trump’s additional 25% tariff on India

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday reacted to US President Donald Trump’s announcement of an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, raising the total to 50 per cent, and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of remaining silent. Tejashwi Yadav slams PM Modi's silence on US tariff, questions BJP’s ‘Vishwaguru’ claim.(HT File)

“Trump has imposed a total 50 per cent tariff. He claimed 28 times that he brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. However, the Prime Minister is yet to break his silence. The PM has not said that Donald Trump is lying,” Yadav told reporters.

“The Prime Minister has become so weak that he is dancing to the tunes of America,” he added.

He questioned the silence over the 50 per cent tariff imposed by the US, saying it would harm the country, yet BJP leaders would still call India a ‘Vishwaguru’.

“Just think how much harm a 50 per cent tariff will do to the country, yet no one is speaking up. Everyone is silent. These BJP leaders will damage the country and then come to Bihar, saying we’ve become a ‘Vishwaguru’. What kind of Vishwaguru?” he asked.

India on Wednesday strongly objected to the United States imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, calling the decision “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable.”

The move, announced through an executive order by US President Donald Trump, raises duties on several Indian products to 50 per cent, and is set to take effect in 21 days.

Key sectors likely to be impacted include textiles, leather, marine products, and chemicals.

In a statement, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said the US was targeting India’s oil imports from Russia.

“We reiterate that these actions are unfair, unjustified and unreasonable,” the MEA said.

“It is extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest,” it added.

India defended its oil purchases from Russia, saying they were based on market factors and necessary to ensure energy security for its 1.4 billion people.