What leads to formation of Covid-19 wave? Govt expert lists 4 elements

Amid concerns over a possible third wave of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, a government expert has listed the factors or elements that lead to the formation of a wave. NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul, while addressing a press conference on Tuesday, said there are four such elements.

The first, according to the health expert, is behaviour of the virus which has the capacity and ability to spread. Then, a susceptible host which the virus keeps looking for to survive.

Dr Paul said transmissibility is also one of the leading factors. The virus can become smart enough where it mutates and becomes more transmissible, he said. The fourth element is opportunity, "which we give to the virus to infect" said Dr Paul. "If we sit and eat together, crowd, sit in closed areas without masks, then the virus gets more opportunities to spread. A call to do what is in our hands," he added.

Dr Paul said that out of the four, two elements - susceptibility and opportunities for infection "are totally under our control", whereas the other two - behaviour of the virus and transmissibility cannot be predicted or controlled.

Speaking on the overall Covid-19 pandemic situation in the nation, Dr Paul said there is a consistent improvement but stressed that people must continue to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and avoid crowds and parties. He also stressed on increasing the uptake of vaccination.

The Niti Aayog member also mentioned that the coronavirus is suppressed at present due to discipline and restrictions prevalent in many states, and if restrictions are eased and schools opened, then it gets opportunities to infect.

This comes as the health officials are rallying to prepare for the Covid-19 third wave, predicted by many researchers and doctors.

A group of medical experts surveyed by news agency Reuters has projected that India’s next Covid-19 wave would arrive by October, adding that though this third wave would be handled better than the second wave, the Covid-19 pandemic would remain a public health concern for at least one more year.