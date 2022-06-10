Watch: What Sadhvi Pragya says on Prophet row and Nupur Sharma

BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya has extended support to suspended BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal as she referred to the Kamlesh Tiwari murder case in connection with the ongoing Prophet row. "Non-believers have always done this. When Kamlesh Tiwari said something, he was killed. If someone else says something, they are given threats. But they make, direct, produce films on our gods and goddesses," Sadhvi Pragya said without taking any name. Also Read: Hate speech case: Delhi Police arrest 30 people for protesting against Owaisi’s name in FIR

"This is not a new thing. There's a whole communist history to it. India belongs to the Hindus and Sanatan will stay alive here and it's our responsibility to keep it alive," Sadhvi Pragya said.

Amid the ongoing row over Nupur Sharma's comments on Prophet Muhammad, Sadhvi Pragya recently tweeted, "If telling the truth is a rebellion then consider me as a rebel. Jai Sanatan, Jai Hindutva." The Bhopal MP, however, stayed away from taking any name as the party on Sunday suspended national spokesperson Nupur Sharma from primary membership and expelled Naveen Jindal from the party over their controversial remarks on the Prophet.

As BJP leaders dismissed Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal by calling them 'fringe elements', the Congress countered citing the example of Sadhvi Pragya. Highlighting some reported controversial statements of Sadhvi Pragya, Anurag Thakur, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said, "Fringe is BJP's core."

