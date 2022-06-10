Hate speech case: Delhi Police arrest 30 people for protesting against Owaisi’s name in FIR
NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Friday informed that 30 demonstrators have been arrested on several charges, including rioting, after they gathered outside the Parliament Street Police Station in the national capital on Thursday evening to protest the inclusion of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s name in an FIR for alleged hate speech.
Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said that the protesters have been arrested under sections 186 (obstructing public persons in discharge of duty), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 147 (punishment for rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.
Owaisi is among 33 people who have been accused of carrying out hate speeches on social media and other platforms.
The Delhi Police had on Wednesday said they registered two FIRs against 33 people, including expelled BJP members Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal, for allegedly posting material on social media and other public platforms that could potentially harm the social fabric of the country.
