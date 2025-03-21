What the Centre told Rajya Sabha about Donald Trump's tariffs

The Narendra Modi government on Friday said that there has been no imposition of country-specific, including reciprocal tariffs by the United States on India. US President Donald Trump said he has a “very good relationship” with India, but the “only problem” he has with the country is that it is “one of the highest tariffing nations in the world.”(AP)

While replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, minister of state (MoS) for commerce and industry Jitin Prasada said,"The United States has issued a Memorandum on Reciprocal Trade and Tariffs on February 13, 2025, wherein the Secretary of Commerce and United States Trade Representative are to take necessary actions to investigate harm to the US from any non-reciprocal trade arrangements adopted by trading Partners and provide a report with detailed proposed remedies for each trading Partner, based on which, US action against relevant trading partner could, thereafter be undertaken under any of the relevant US legislations."

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticised the high tariffs charged by India.

He has said that India is a very high-tariff nation and reiterated that reciprocal tariffs on countries that impose levies on American goods will kick in on April 2.

“As of date, there has been no imposition of country-specific, including reciprocal tariffs by the US on India. There has been the imposition of additional duties on steel and aluminium imports by the US from all countries without any exemption,” he said in a reply to a question by CPI(M) MP John Brittas.

“The impact of these duties which are an enhancement over existing additional duties, is being closely evaluated due to the fact that there are no exemptions as compared to exemptions earlier to certain major exporting countries in these sectors,” Prasada added.

The minister added that both the countries continue to engage with each other to achieve “enhancement and broadening of bilateral trade ties in a mutually beneficial and fair manner.”

"Both nations released a joint statement on February 13, 2025, reaffirming their commitment to deepening economic ties. Under the ambitious "Mission 500", both countries aim to more than double US-India trade to USD 500 billion by 2030 to be achieved by deepening the trade relationship across multiple sectors," the minister added.

“Both countries have committed to negotiate a mutually beneficial, multi-sector Bilateral Trade Agreement under which the countries would focus on increasing market access, reducing tariff and non-tariff barriers, enhancing supply chain integration and resolving key trade issues bilaterally,” he said.

Trump says ‘very good relationship with India’, lists ‘one problem'

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said he has a “very good relationship” with India, but the “only problem” he has with the country is that it is “one of the highest tariffing nations in the world.”

“I have a very good relationship with India, but the only problem I have with India is they’re one of the highest tariffing nations in the world. I believe they’re going to probably be lowering those tariffs substantially, but on April 2, we will be charging them the same tariffs they charge us," Trump said.