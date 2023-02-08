'What voters couldn't do': PM Modi says ED brought opposition together

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hit back at the Opposition parties saying the Enforcement Directorate (ED) brought them together, something voters failed to do. Replying to Motion of Thanks on President's address, the prime minister said the inflation was in double digits during the 10 years of United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

“In the history of the country's independence, 2004-2014 was full of scams. Terror attacks took place across the country in those 10 years,” he said.

The prime minister said India was emerging as a manufacturing hub and the world now sees its prosperity in the country's growth.

"But some people who are neck deep in frustration refuse to accept India’s growth story. They cannot see the achievements of 140 crore Indians," Modi said, targeting the Opposition.

He also highlighted the corruption case related to commonwealth games, saying it was a "big opportunity to show the strength of India's youth to the world but due to scam, India became infamous in the world."

“The decade before 2014 will be known as lost decade and we can't deny that 2030s decade is India's decade,” he added.

Raising slogans, members of the BRS, Left parties and some members of the Congress walked out of Lok Sabha in protest as the prime minister was speaking.

Rahul Gandhi, who participated in the debate on Tuesday and targeted the government largely over the Adani issue, was not present in the House when Prime Minister made his initial remarks. He later reached Lok Sabha.

"I was watching yesterday. After the speeches of a few people, some people were happily saying, "Ye hui na baat." Maybe they slept well & couldn't wake up (on time)," PM Modi said.

"For them it has been said, "Ye keh keh ke hum dil ko behla rahe hain,wo ab chal chuke hain, wo ab aa rahe hain"," PM Modi said quoting a couplet by famous Indian poet Jigar Moradabadi to jab at the Opposition.

