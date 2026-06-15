What we envisioned is now reality, say farmers who gave land for Noida International Airport

Noida International Airport began scheduled commercial operations on Monday, with its first flight from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow landing at 7:55 am. Then, the first inaugural flight from Jewar to Lucknow also took off from the airport, carrying the very villagers who gave land for the facility. The farmers of Jewar area shows their Boarding pass before boarding in first flight from the Noida International Airport witness a historic moment. (Arvind Yadav HT photos) The special delegation of farmers, travelling to Lucknow, will attend a programme where they will meet UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The first flight that landed at the Noida airport was Indigo 6E-2278, which departed from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow and arrived at Noida International Airport on Monday morning. Also read | First flight lands at Noida airport in Jewar as commercial operations begin Regular flight services on the Lucknow-Noida route are scheduled to commence from July 1, 2026, news agency ANI reported.

What farmers said The inaugural flight from Noida International Airport carried several families whose ancestral land became part of the airport's first phase, giving them an opportunity to witness firsthand the transformation of their former farmland into a major aviation project. Also read | Noida International Airport takes wing: How it could impact property prices, housing demand and office markets Among the passengers was Abrar Khan, who described the journey as an emotional milestone. "We are very delighted and obliged to travel on the first flight from Noida International Airport to Lucknow. What we envisioned is becoming a reality before us today," he told news agency PTI.