India News
india news

'What were BJP's 85 MPs doing': Congress attacks PM Modi over Kashmir Files

Congress said when Kashmiri Pandits were being persecuted and were fleeing under the BJP-backed government, Rajiv Gandhi 'gheraoed' Parliament. 
Congress is its attack against PM Modi over The Kashmir Files said BJP's parent organisation always stood against India's freedom. 
Published on Mar 16, 2022 05:57 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

In reply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message to the opposition over The Kashmir Files, the recently released movie of director Vivek Agnihotri, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Tuesday asked how long the PM Modi government will continue to seek political opportunities in sharing hate and lies.

"Your parent organisation stood against the country's freedom movement and Bapu since its formation in 1925. It stood with the British every time be in the non-cooperation movement or Civil Disobedience or Quit India. When the country became independent, it adopted divide and rule from day one," Randeep Surjewala tweeted.

 

Blaming Governor Jagmohan for the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, the Congress asked when Kahsmiri Pandits were forced the flee the valley, BJP had 85 MPs. "What were the 85 BJP MPs doing then, with whose support the VP Singh government was running at the Centre? Instead of giving security to the CM, why did the Governor instigate the Pandits to flee?" Surjewala asked.

"Remember, when Kashmiri Pandits were being persecuted and were fleeing under the BJP-backed government, Rajiv Gandhi 'gheraoed' Parliament and raised their voices. But the BJP gave tacit support to this tragedy, taking out a 'Rath Yatra' for political gains," he said.

Listing what all the Congress government did for the Valley, Surjewala said the situation in Kashmir has again worsened and now they started showing the 'film'. "How long until the harvest of profit from the cultivation of hate?"

The movie on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits led to a political furore with the BJP and the Congress pillorying over the content of the movie. At a parliamentary party meeting, PM Modi slammed the ongoing "campaign to discredit" the movie and said the movie brought the truth in its correct form. "They are shocked that the truth that they tried to suppress is now coming out with the backing of facts and efforts," PM Modi said.

"You must have heard the discussion about 'The Kashmir Files', those who carry around the flag of freedom of expression, that whole group is rattled for the last few days. Instead of assessing the film on the basis of facts and truth, a campaign is on to discredit it," PM Modi added.

As PM Modi talked about the movie, he said the issue is not about a film, but about bringing the truth in its correct form.

Several BJP-rules states, including Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Gujarat, Uttarakhand have made the movie tax free.

Topics
jammu and kashmir kashmiri pandits pm modi congress
