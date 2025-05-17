What will happen if you overstay your US visa? Embassy warns of these consequences

The Embassy of the United States in India released a strong advisory on Saturday, warning Indian citizens of the repercussions of overstaying their authorized period of stay in the US. The US Embassy in India emphasised the severe consequences of overstaying the visa.(Representative)

A crackdown against illegal immigration is one of the major planks that US President Donald Trump fought and won last year's election on. Ever since the start of the second term in January, the Trump administration has announced several policy changes regarding immigration.

Consequences of overstaying

The country's embassy in India emphasised the severe consequences of overstaying the visa. These include the risk of deportation and a potential permanent ban on future travel to the US.

“If you remain in the United States beyond your authorized period of stay, you could be deported and could face a permanent ban on traveling to the United States in the future," the embassy’s post on social media platform X read.

The warning from the embassy is for Indian nationals currently in or travelling to the United ton various visas, including tourist, student, and work permits.

Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal Immigration

Ever since returning to the White House for his second stint in January, US President Donald Trump has been quite harsh on illegal immigration.

He declared an emergency on the country's southern border as one of his first executive actions after taking the oath. Three US military planes brought back hundreds of immigrants to India in February. These people had been arrested after illegally crossing the border into the United States.

The Trump administration has brought many other changes, like overhauling the H1B visa norms, increasing ICE raids, and scrapping the ‘birthright’ citizenship for kids of illegal immigrants.

Many of Trump's measures have been challenged in courts, and the legal cases go on as the federal government continues enforcing stricter rules despite court orders to the contrary.