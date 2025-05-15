US Supreme Court hears arguments on Donald Trump’s birthright citizenship executive order

The US Supreme Court on Thursday heard its first set of arguments regarding the executive order by President Donald Trump on birthright citizenship. US President Donald Trump's executive order on birthright citizenship is in front of the Supreme Court(AFP)

The case stems from the executive order that Trump issued on his first day in office that would deny citizenship to children born on US soil to parents who are in the country illegally or temporarily.

The executive order marks a major change to the provision of the 14th Amendment that grants citizenship to people born in the United States, with just a couple of exceptions.

The Supreme Court is taking up emergency appeals filed by the Trump administration asking to be able to enforce the executive order in most of the country, at least while lawsuits over the order proceed.

While the court is not hearing the case regarding the constitutionality of the order just yet, the justices are looking at potentially limiting the authority of individual judges to issue rulings that apply throughout the United States.

Immigrants, rights groups, and states sued almost immediately after the executive order was issued to challenge it. Three judges have blocked the order from taking effect anywhere in the country, including US District Judge John Coughenour, who called it ‘blatantly unconstitutional’

Oral arguments were submitted before the Supreme Court on Thursday, after which the court was adjourned.

After oral arguments, it’s not out of the question that the court could decide on this quickly. The court typically ends the cases before June 30, so it is expected to be the same.

Donald Trump’s explanation to the Supreme Court

In a long post on Truth Social on Thursday, US President Donald Trump said that birthright citizenship was about the kids of the freed slaves after the Civil War and not about illegal immigration. He said that the point should be explained to the Supreme Court.

“Birthright Citizenship is about the babies of slaves. As conclusive proof, the Civil War ended in 1865, the Bill went to Congress less than a year later, in 1866, and was passed shortly after that. It had nothing to do with Illegal Immigration for people wanting to SCAM our Country, from all parts of the World, which they have done for many years. It had to do with Civil War results, and the babies of slaves who our politicians felt, correctly, needed protection. Please explain this to the Supreme Court of the United States,” Trump said.