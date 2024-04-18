 What's open, what's closed on April 19 as India goes to Lok Sabha polls for phase 1? | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
What's open, what's closed on April 19 as India goes to Lok Sabha polls for phase 1?

ByHT News Desk
Apr 18, 2024 09:58 PM IST

April 19 is a state holiday in Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and Nagaland because of the first phase of election.

A total of 102 Lok Sabha seats across 21 states and Union territories are set to go to the polls beginning the marathon seven-phase election in India on Friday. Banks, government offices and private offices will function according to the election dates in the respective states. Polling day is also a paid holiday for the voters. 

Polling staff at a distribution centre in Mizoram which will go to the polls on April 19.(Election Commission of India-X)
Polling staff at a distribution centre in Mizoram which will go to the polls on April 19.(Election Commission of India-X)

List of states going to the polls in phase 1

Tamil Nadu (39), Uttarakhand (5), Arunachal Pradesh (2), Meghalaya (2), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (1), Mizoram (1), Nagaland (1), Puducherry (1), Sikkim (1), and Lakshadweep (1), Rajasthan (12), Uttar Pradesh (8), Madhya Pradesh (6), Assam (5), Maharashtra (5), Bihar (4), West Bengal (30, Manipur (2), Tripura (1), J&K (1), Chhattisgarh (1).

Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 1: High-profile constituencies and key candidates

Banks will remain closed in these cities

Banks will remain closed in Aizawl, Itanagar, Jaipur, Kohima, Chennai, Agartala, Dehradun, Shillong and Nagpur on April 19.

Polling day state holiday in these states

April 19 has been declared a state holiday in Tamil Nadu, Nagaland and Uttarakhand as all constituencies in these states will go to the polls on Friday. Mizoram announced April 19 a paid holiday for all non-government employees.

April 19 poll day: What's open?

Stock markets will remain open on April 19 and NSE earlier announced that markets will only remain closed on May 20 when Mumbai goes to the polls.

Banks in cities other than the specified list (Chennai, Agartala, Dehradun, Aizawl, Itanagar, Jaipur, Kohima, Nagpur, and Shillong) will remain open.

Essential services will remain open.

Private offices are to remain open unless holidays declared.

April 19 poll day: What's closed?

Government offices will remain closed in Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu and Nagaland.

Schools and colleges will remain closed in polling constituencies.

Liquor shops will remain closed in the polling constituencies. Dry days in the constituencies start 48 hours before the voting.

