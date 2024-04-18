Bank holiday for Lok Sabha election 2024: Check the full list of cities where banks are closed on April 19
Bank Holiday April 19: Lok Sabha Election 2024 will begin on April 19 and the results will be declared on June 4.
According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar for 2024, many banks will be closed on election day in their respective cities.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 will begin on April 19 and the results will be declared on June 4, 2024. There will be seven phases to the elections. The dates of the first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh phases are as follows: April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 20, May 25, and June 1, 2024.
General Elections in the following states tomorrow (April 19):
Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya.
However, the RBI has not declared a holiday for all these states. Following are the states for which a holiday has been declared:
Nagaland
In line with Section 135B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha General Elections, The Home Department of Nagaland has announced a paid holiday for all employees on April 19, 2024.
Uttarakhand
A directive has been issued by the Uttarakhand Government’s General Administration Department regarding public holiday tomorrow.
Tamil Nadu
The Tamil Nadu government has also announced a public holiday on April 19.
List of cities where Banks will be closed tomorrow:
Banks in cities - Aizawl, Itanagar, Jaipur, Kohima, Chennai, Agartala, Dehradun, Shillong and Nagpur- will be closed on April 19, 2024, on account of upcoming general elections.
