 Bank holiday for Lok Sabha election 2024: Check the full list of cities where banks are closed on April 19 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bank holiday for Lok Sabha election 2024: Check the full list of cities where banks are closed on April 19

ByHT News Desk
Apr 18, 2024 12:36 PM IST

Bank Holiday April 19: Lok Sabha Election 2024 will begin on April 19 and the results will be declared on June 4.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar for 2024, many banks will be closed on election day in their respective cities.

Bank Holiday April 19: Banks will be closed in these cities on April 19.
Bank Holiday April 19: Banks will be closed in these cities on April 19.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 will begin on April 19 and the results will be declared on June 4, 2024. There will be seven phases to the elections. The dates of the first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh phases are as follows: April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 20, May 25, and June 1, 2024.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

General Elections in the following states tomorrow (April 19):

Read more: Greenhitech Ventures IPO allotment to be finalised today: 4 steps to check status

Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya.

Read more: Nestle's major controversies in India and globally: From adding sugar in baby food to Maggi ban

However, the RBI has not declared a holiday for all these states. Following are the states for which a holiday has been declared:

Nagaland

In line with Section 135B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha General Elections, The Home Department of Nagaland has announced a paid holiday for all employees on April 19, 2024.

Read more: Delhi jumps seven places from pre-COVID era, enters top 10 airports club

Uttarakhand

A directive has been issued by the Uttarakhand Government’s General Administration Department regarding public holiday tomorrow.

Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government has also announced a public holiday on April 19.

List of cities where Banks will be closed tomorrow:

Banks in cities - Aizawl, Itanagar, Jaipur, Kohima, Chennai, Agartala, Dehradun, Shillong and Nagpur- will be closed on April 19, 2024, on account of upcoming general elections.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News, TCS Q4 Results Live along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Bank holiday for Lok Sabha election 2024: Check the full list of cities where banks are closed on April 19
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On