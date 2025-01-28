Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

What's the difference in bank balance between BJP and Congress? EC data reveals

ByHT News Desk
Jan 28, 2025 06:22 PM IST

The BJP and Congress submitted annual audit reports before the Election Commission.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) owns a whopping cash and bank balance of 7,113.80 crore against the Congress's 857.15 crore as of March 31, 2024, PTI quoted Election Commission as saying.

BJP supporters at a rally in New Delhi on Thursday. (Sanchit Khanna/ HT Photo)(Hindustan Times)
BJP supporters at a rally in New Delhi on Thursday. (Sanchit Khanna/ HT Photo)(Hindustan Times)

The saffron party spent 1,754.06 crore during 2023-24 when Lok Sabha polls were announced, a 60 per cent rise than 1,092 crore spent in 2022-23.

On the other hand, the Congress spent 619.67 crore during 2023-24, against 192.56 crore in 2022-23. The Lok Sabha elections were announced on March 16, 2024, EC data revealed.

In the annual audit reports submitted to the EC, the BJP said it has received voluntary contributions through the now-banned electoral bonds of 1,685.69 crore during 2023-24, against 1294.15 crore in the previous year.

ALSO READ: BJP saw 87% surge in donations ahead of 2024 elections. What about Congress?

The ruling party also received other contributions to the tune of 2,042.75 crore during the year, against 648.42 crore in the previous year 2022-23.

In its audit report to the EC, the Congress showed having received total contributions of 1,225.11 crore during 2023-24, including 1129.67 crore through grants, donations and contributions.

This also includes 828.36 crore received through electoral bonds during the year ended March 31, 2024, which have now been banned by the Supreme Court.

BJP spent 591 crore in ads, 434.84 crore in electronic media

During the year, the BJP spent 591 crore in advertisements, including 434.84 crore in electronic media and 115.62 crore in printed material.

The ruling party also spent 174 crore during 2023-24 on aircraft/helicopters, against 78.23 crore in 2022-23 and gave financial assistance of 191.06 crore to its candidates during the year in question, against 75.05 crore in the previous year.

The BJP spent 84.32 crore in meeting expenses during 2024 and 75.14 crore in organising morchas, rallies, andolan and call centre expenses during 2023-24.

The Congress, on the other hand, spent as much as 207.94 crore on the electronic media and 43.73 crore on printed material during 2023-24, the EC data revealed.

The opposition party also spent 62.65 crore on aircraft/helicopters during 2023-24 and gave financial aid of 238.55 crore to its candidates. It also spent 28.03 crore on publicity expenses and 79.78 crore on social media expenses during the year ended March 31, 2024.

The party also stated in its audit report that it spent 49.63 crore on the Bharat Jodo Yatra 2, led by former party chief Rahul Gandhi during 2023-24, against 71.84 crore spent on Bharat Jodo Yatra undertaken by him from Kanyakumari to Kashmir during 2022-23.

(With PTI inputs)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On