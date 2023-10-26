What's the need to invite PM Modi: Opposition leaders on Ram Temple inauguration

Why PM Modi has only been extended the invitation to the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya scheduled on January 22, 2024, opposition leaders asked on Thursday questioning whether it would become a party event just ahead of the Lok Sabha election. Congress leader Salman Khurshid asked whether the invitation was being sent to only one party. "Is this becoming a party event now? God belongs to everyone. Every party should have received the invitation. They should have at least made it clear that everyone will being invited. I have not come across any such statement," the Congress leader said. PM Modi said he is blessed that he would be witnessing the historic occasion of Ram temple's inauguration. (ANI)

Shiv Sena (Uddhav) leader Sanjay Raut said there was no need to invite PM Modi as he himself would attend such a big event. "Ram Mandir was supposed to be built. Thousands of karsevaks have given their lives for it. All Hindutvavadi organisations and parties were involved. Shiv Sena, Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad were there... LK Advani took out a Rath Yatra. It is the result of all of this that Ram Mandir is being built... This is why PM Modi would go and perform prayers but I think that this is the preparation of the elections..." Sanjay Raut said.

"Does the Ram Mandir belong to the BJP? It belongs to everyone in our country. It is a very big symbol of our Sanatana Dharma. I am very happy that the Ram Mandir is finally being built," Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath said.

The Shri Ram Janambhoomi Trust invited PM Modi to place the idol of Lord Ram in the Garbhagriha of the Ram Mandir in the Ayodhya temple on January 22, 2024. PM Modi accepted the invitation and said it is his good fortune that he will be witnessing such a historic occasion.

Ram's birth is mythology: DMK leader TKS Elangovan

"What can I say? They have demolished history and replaced it with mythology. Any country should be proud of its history, it should know the history. Ram's birth is mythology, it is a story from Ramayana. It is literature. They want to replace history with mythology. That is what the BJP is trying to do. With these people in power, what can we expect?...He wants to make use of it as a political tool. He is not interested in Ram. BJP does not consider Ram as an important thing but their political gain becomes important so they are making use of Ram for their political gains," DMK leader TKS Elangovan said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi. ...view detail