Farm laws revoked: Captain Amarinder Singh questions farmers' decision to continue protests

PM Narendra Modi announced earlier today that the three contentious central agricultural laws were being withdrawn.
Farmers celebrate at Delhi’s Singhu border after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the three farm laws will be repealed, on Friday. (PTI)
Published on Nov 19, 2021 02:54 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday questioned why protests against the three contentious central agricultural laws should continue despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement earlier today that the legislations were being withdrawn.

“The Prime Minister apologised. Now, it's a question of when will the House meet. It will meet on November 29, 10 days from now. The bill will be brought and the laws will be repealed. Matter will end there, so what's the use of sitting now,” Singh told news agency ANI when questioned on why the farmers, despite PM Modi's announcement, were still protesting on the borders of Delhi.

 

The former Congress leader was reacting to Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait's statement that the stir, which will complete 12 months on November 26, will not be stopped immediately. “We are waiting for the day when the laws will be scrapped in Parliament. The Centre should also discuss other issues, including Minimum Support Price (MSP), with the farmers,” the BKU spokesperson said in a tweet.

 

Speaking to Hindustan Times on phone, Tikait reiterated his stand, also saying that the repeal of the farm laws was ‘just a beginning.’

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister's surprise announcement over the farm laws, which he made during an address to the nation, marks a complete U-turn from the government's earlier stand that the laws won't be withdrawn. 11 rounds of talks failed to resolve the impasse, with the farmers demanding a complete rollback.

 

Tikait is widely credited with reviving the movement after a tractor rally in Delhi on January 26 resulted in clashes between the protesters and city police. 

The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to commence on November 29, and will conclude on December 23.

 

 

