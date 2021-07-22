WhatsApp chats reveal Raj Kundra had plan B, lawyer says content not porn | 10 updates

The investigation into the porn racket allegedly being operated by IPL scam-tainted businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra has revealed that Raj Kundra had hatched a plan B as his Hotshots app was taken down by both Google and Apple store. Kundra has been remanded in police custody till July 23. Kundra's lawyer Abad Ponda has reportedly said that the content of the streaming platform in question is vulgar, like many other streaming platforms, but can't be classified as porn, reports said.

Here are the latest updates of the police investigation into the case

> The crime branch has frozen several bank accounts having deposits of around ₹7.5 crore in connection with the Raj Kundra porn app case.

> Another porn app, Nueflicks, has come on the radar as police have found ₹3 crore in a bank account of Madhya Pradesh's Yash Thakur who runs this app. Yash Thakur is in Singapore as of now.

> Police have searched Raj Kundra's office and are now going through agreement papers, subscription details, emails, WhatsApp chats etc.

> The WhatsApp chats have revealed that Raj Kundra was planning to start a new porn application caled Bollyfame as the content of Hotshots already received strike and the app was taken down by Apple and Google.

> On October 11, members of 'H ACCOUNTS' WhatsApp group discussed live revenue of ₹1.85 lakh and movie sale of ₹4.52 lakh, news agency PTI reported.

> A WhatsApp group under the name of Bollyfame was formed where Kundra was aiming to launch this new application by February. "...Plan B started max 2-3 weeks new app will be live iOS and Android it's a blessing," Raj Kundra wrote in the WhatsApp group replying to a member who shared a screenshot of Google Play mail on the status of Hotshots app.

> But the launch date was delayed after Umesh Kamat, one of the key managers of the racket, was arrested in February.

> Apart from Umesh Kamat and Raj Kundra, the WhatsApp group had Pradeep Bakshi, Kundra's brother-in-law, who was officially the owner of the Hotshots app.

> WhatsApp chats accessed by the police have revealed the Kundra, though officially not the owner of Hotshots, wanted to shut down the app and remove obscene content to avoid investigation.

> Several reports quoted Kundra's lawyer Abad Ponda as saying that the content of Hotshots can not be classified as porn as the movies on the platform do not show "actual intercourse". Like many other adult content web platforms, Hotshots content was also vulgar, but not porn, Ponda has reportedly said.

(With agency inputs)