Wheelchair-bound woman forced to stand up at Mumbai airport checking, minister Jayant Sinha responds

Union minister Jayant Sinha has responded to a differently-abled woman who had complained of alleged mistreatment by the security personnel at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSIA).

“Really sorry for the suffering that you went through,” Sinha, the minister of state for civil aviation, said on Twitter.

He asked officials of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which mans airports in the country, and Mumbai airport to redress the matter.

The woman, Virali Modi had complained she had the most horrible experience while travelling from Mumbai to London on Jet Airways flight.

She said that an “insensitive” a CISF woman security personnel asked her to stand up repeatedly after scanning her wheelchair.

“She kept forcing me to stand up and then she went on to say that she’d lift me up and get someone else to pat my backside. After many denied requests, she lifted my leg up forcefully, causing a major cramp,” she said in a series of tweets.

“The cramp was so painful, that my leg went into a spasm which made it cramp even more. I wanted to file a complaint about the way she treated me, but her senior was nowhere in sight. Is this how the CISF are trained?” she complained.

Virali also said that every other international airport has chemical strips to check the wheelchair and shoes so that a disabled passenger doesn’t need to get out of their wheelchair and questioned why such a facility was not available in Mumbai international airport.

Sinha had tagged #AirSewa in his response. Air Sewa is a digital platform launched by the aviation ministry for improved traveller experience for passengers.

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 21:47 IST