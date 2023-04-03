Home / India News / 'BJP fears...': Cong, Thackeray's Sena counter-attack over Ram Navami clashes

'BJP fears...': Cong, Thackeray's Sena counter-attack over Ram Navami clashes

ByHT News Desk
Apr 03, 2023 11:54 AM IST

Ram Navami violence: Congress and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena unite to slam Bharatiya Janata Party over clashes in Bengal, Bihar, Maharashtra and other states.

The Congress and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party Monday over Ram Navami clashes in Bengal and other states last week, accusing prime minister Narendra Modi's outfit of 'incit(ing) riots... sponsored and targeted violence' before elections or in opposition-ruled states.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kathua. (ANI Photo)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kathua. (ANI Photo)

"When BJP realises it is getting weakened, then they incite riots and polarise people..." Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters.

Sanjay Raut, ex-Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's strongman, said, "Violence happening in Bengal is planned, sponsored and targeted by BJP... wherever elections are near or where BJP is weak, there are riots."

The attack on the BJP - the Congress and Thackeray's Sena are allies - comes as Modi's party preps for a potentially crucial Karnataka election next month ahead of polls in eight other states and the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The Congress, Thackeray's Sena and other opposition parties have united on several issues over the past months as they bid to challenge the BJP in 2024.

The conviction of ex-Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case - by a court in Gujarat - has added further impetus to that unity, with even the Trinamool and Telangana's Bharat Rashtra Samithi appearing to soften.

Violence during Ram Navami processions were reported from several states, including Bihar and Maharashtra and BJP-ruled Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh last week, with clashes in Bengal making particularly large headlines.

In Bengal, the BJP's state unit has attacked chief minister Mamata Banerjee and the ruling Trinamool Congress, claiming orchestrated violence against 'Ram bhakts' and a 'deteriorating law and order' situation.

READ | Ram Navami clashes in Bengal’s Hooghly; BJP MLA 'injured'

Sukanta Majumdar, the BJP's chief in Bengal, has twice written to union home minister Amit Shah; on Sunday he claimed attacks had 'not yet been stopped'.

READ | 'Bangal mein BJP ayegi toh...': Babul Supriyo on Howrah violence

Majumdar also tweeted accusing Banerjee of ' targeting Hindus' and claimed a fresh attack in Howrah on Sunday, in which BJP MP Dilip Ghosh was participating, and said 'his vehicle was torched'. BJP MLA Biman Ghosh was reportedly injured, as were several police personnel.

READ | Fresh violence erupts in Hooghly during BJP's Shobha yatra: Video

This morning police said large gatherings had been banned and internet services (in some places of Howrah) was cut till 10 pm to maintain order.

The ruling Trinamool has handed over investigations into Ram Navami clashes in Bengal to the Criminal Investigation Department and has blamed the BJP.

Party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh told news agency ANI the incidents were ‘pre-planned'. "These people are trying to create unrest in the name of Ram Navami."

Meanwhile, Ram Navami violence in Bihar's Nalanda and Sasaram districts led to the death of one person and injuries to at least 10 people.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar - who controversially dumped ex-allies the BJP for Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal last year - has announced 5 lakh compensation for the family of the deceased and blamed 'some people indulging in 'gadbad' (wrongdoing)... trying to disrupt communal harmony'.

District officials have refuted reports of people fleeing from affected areas.

With input from agencies

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
ram navami ram navami procession mallikarjun kharge sanjay raut pm modi congress bjp Congress Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi Gujarat BJP + 10 more
ram navami ram navami procession mallikarjun kharge sanjay raut pm modi congress bjp Congress Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi Gujarat BJP + 9 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out