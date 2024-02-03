When I look at Advani and PM Modi, I recall two incidents: Jairam Ramesh on Bharat Ratna

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh spoke of two incidents involving PM Modi and Lal Krishna Advani as he reacted to PM Modi's announcement that the government would confer Advani with Bharat Ratna. "One incident is from 2002 when Advani ji saved Modi ji, then the chief minister of Gujarat. Then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee wanted to remove Modi from the CM's post. Vajpayee ji reminded Modi ji of rajdharma, one may remember. At that time if someone stood by Narendra Modi, it was Lal Krishna Advani," Jairam Ramesh said. Jairam Ramesh said LK Advani saved Modi in 2002 when Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat.(PTI)

"Fast forward to 2014," Jairam Ramesh said narrating the second incident that he referred to. "On April 5, 2014 when Narendra Modi was going to file his nomination in Gandhinagar, LK Advani said some words of gold. He said Narendra Modi is not his disciple but a brilliant event manager. I am not using these words. Advani ji used these words about him. So when I see both of them (Advani ji and Modiji), I remember these two words," Jairam Ramesh said.

"In 2002, Advani ji saved Modi ji and in 2014, he exposed Modiji's real character in front of the country," the Congress leader said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the party welcomes the decision to confer Bharat Ratna on Advani while Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said PM Modi and the BJP remembered LK Advani very late.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said Advani is being given Bharat Ratna to ensure that the BJP's votes don't get scattered. "This Bharat Ratna is being given to consolidate their own votes, it is not being given in respect. There is respect (for the award) because it is Bharat Ratna, but for consolidation of own votes," Akhilesh said.

The honour comes days after Ram Mandir was inaugurated in Ayodhya. LK Advani was the frontrunner of the Ram Temple movement. "With utmost humility and gratitude, I accept the 'Bharat Ratna' that has been conferred on me today. It is not only an honour for me as a person, but also for the ideals and principles that I strove to serve throughout my life to the best of my ability," Advani said in the statement.

Last month, the government announced to honour former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur with Bharat Ratna posthumously. Since 2014 -- after assuming the PM's office for the first time -- PM Modi government awarded Bharat Ratna to Nanaji Deshmukh, Bhupen Hazarika, Pranab Mukherjee, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Madan Mohan Malviya.