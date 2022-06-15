'When India faces threats…': Rahul Gandhi warns BJP on 'Agnipath' scheme

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at the government Wednesday after it announced the ambitious 'Agnipath' scheme for recruitment to the armed forces. Rahul Gandhi - being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the National Herald case - warned the BJP to 'stop compromising the dignity, traditions, valour and discipline of our forces'.

"When India faces threats on two fronts, the uncalled for Agnipath scheme reduces the operational effectiveness of our armed forces. The BJP government must stop compromising the dignity, traditions, valour and discipline of our forces," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Hours earlier Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed the government over the 'Agnipath' scheme, tweeting (in Hindi) that the BJP had converted the Indian armed forces into a 'laboratory for experiments'.

“Why is the BJP government making recruitment to the armed forces its laboratory for experiments? Soldiers serving the army for several years, does the government see this as a burden?” she posted.

Under this scheme - which was unveiled by defence minister Rajnath Singh and the three service chiefs - youngsters in the age group of 17.5 and 21 years, will join a service of their choice - army, air force, navy - for a duration of four years.

After this, 25 per cent of the recruits will be retained, while the remaining 75 per cent will be allowed to return to civilian life.

The government and three services say the new model seeks to lower the age profile of recruits, ensure a fitter military, and create a skilled workforce for employment in other sectors - i.e., the 75 per cent who return to civilian life.

However, some veterans and military experts have raised concerns.

Their concern is primarily over the presence of combat-trained men and women in civil society. This, they feel may lead to a law and order problem. They have also questioned the need for recruitment on a short-term, contractual basis.

Those who join under this initiative will be known as 'Agniveers'.

