'When Rakesh Tikait congratulated PM on reforms': Minister attacks farmer leader
Union minister of state for agriculture Kailash Choudhary has recently said that Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, who is one of the leaders of the protesting farmers, had supported farm laws and even had congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the laws were passed saying it would bring peace to Mahendra Tikait's soul. "When the laws were passed, he had congratulated the prime minister saying that Mahendra Tikait's soul must be in peace after 27 years and his dreams are being fulfilled through these laws," the minister told PTI.
Mahendra Tikait was an influential and well-known farmer leader of Uttar Pradesh.
Also Read | Farmers' protest: Centre willing for 9th round of talks but farmers doubtful
The minister's comments came ahead of the 9th round of meeting between the Centre and farmers, which hangs in balance after the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the farm laws and set up a committee to broker peace between the Centre and the farmers. Since the new committee will now listen to the grievances of the farmers, union leaders are questioning whether there is any use of continuing the parallel talks which so far has not yielded any result.
The protest against the laws which farmers see as pro-corporates commenced on November 26 and is still going on. Farmers will not go back unless the laws are completely repealed, union leaders have said. The Centre, on the other hand, reiterated their stance that the laws will not be withdrawn, though some amendments can be accommodated.
Farmers are not willing to appear before the Supreme Court panel as well as they think the members of the panels are supporters of the farm laws.
"Unions are saying that the members in the committee had at some point supported the laws, but I would like to say union leader Rakesh Tikait had also supported the laws," the minister said.
(With PTI Inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joint commission meet with Nepal not right forum for taking up border row: India
- Nepal’s foreign ministry, while announcing the visit on Tuesday, said in a statement that the joint commission will discuss the gamut of bilateral relations, including the boundary issue, Covid-19 cooperation, infrastructure, connectivity, trade and transit.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stalker shoots dead woman, himself in Madhya Pradesh
- The victim and the stalker were declared dead on arrival at a hospital in Raisen.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: No foreign chief guest at Republic Day parade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air India launches weekly flight on new sector
- The inaugural flight took off from Chicago late on Wednesday night and is scheduled to land at the Hyderabad international airport by midnight on Thursday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi extends 14-day quarantine order till January 31 for UK returnees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Activist Anna Hazare writes to PM seeking assurance on fixing MSP for farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to start vaccine for Covid-19 supply with 20 million doses to neighbors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IAF chief asked to compare India’s Tejas and China-Pak JF-17 jets. He responds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jammu-Srinagar road blockage sparks scarcity of essential commodities in Kashmir
- Prices of many vegetables have doubled while Srinagar's biggest fruit and vegetable market at Parimpora has exhausted its stock.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senior Hyderabad police officer to probe BHEL suicide case, Telangana tells SC
- The victim’s mother had approached the court seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in July 2020. In her petition, she highlighted instances to show unwillingness on the part of the police to follow leads to identify the culprits behind her daughter's tragic end.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Himachal Pradesh: Keylong shivers at minus 10.9 degrees Celsius
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand reports first case of new UK coronavirus strain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The return of traffic congestion
- The firm’s traffic data is powered by 600 million connected devices ranging from cellphone carrier data to vehicular GPS data.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pan-India launch of Covid-19 vaccination programme at 10.30 am on Jan 16: PMO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC-appointed panel on farm laws should have been truly independent: Sharad Pawar
- Sharad Pawar said it is not surprising that the farmers do not have faith in the Supreme Court appointed committee because all four members had supported the farm laws at some point of time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox