When top ISRO scientist ended parliamentary meet with flute performance

india Updated: Dec 31, 2019 09:03 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Bengaluru
(Photo: Twitter/Jairam_Ramesh)
         

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is admired for sending satellites and rockets into the space but a senior scientist from the premier organisation has enthralled the Internet by playing the flute at the end of a meeting with a Parlaimentary panel.

The video of the flute performance was shared on Twitter by Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh, who is a member if the Parliamentary Standing Committee.

P Kunhikrishnan, Director of U R Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru, concluded the last meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee at ISRO by playing the flute. In his twitter post, Ramesh said that Kunhikrishnan is a professional flute player.

ISRO Chief K Sivan, who was present at the meeting, is also seen in the video.

“The Parliamentary Standing Committee ended its last meeting at ISRO with a flute performance by the Director of its Satellite Centre in Bengaluru, P. Kunhikrishnan, who is also a professional flute player. He played the evergreen Vatapi Ganapatim Bhaje. Sharing a snippet”, said Jairam Ramesh in a tweet. 

The video of the flute performance by a senior ISRO scientist has become an internet rage with more than 28,000 views. In the comments section of the post, netizens applauded Kunhikrishnan’s skill.

“Awesome..this is what makes us feel great about these scientists apart from the scientific achievements..kudos. Also, this is the learning for upcoming talents at ISRO to take this institution to new heights,” a netizen said.

