When will Noida's Jewar airport begin operations? Here's what we know

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday conducted a detailed on-site inspection of the under-construction Noida International Airport at Jewar and later held a high-level meeting with senior officials. Noida, Oct 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspects the Noida International Airport construction at Jewar ahead of its inauguration, in Noida on Saturday. (@CMOfficeUP X/ANI Photo) (CM Office, GoUP X)

During the review, Adityanath noted that the airport is yet to receive its aerodrome license and directed officials to urgently coordinate with security agencies and complete all pending compliance work.

Multiple rounds of inspections for the license are currently underway.

HT had earlier reported that the airport is set to receive its aerodrome license by November 30.

The UP CM said, “The Noida International Airport is an ambitious project of the state. Any remaining security or operational requirements must be completed at the earliest and with the highest standards of quality.”

What are the checks for an airport?

On November 23, the Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) said that the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) examined the airport’s security standards as part of the run-up to issuing the licence, with operations likely to start by the end of 2025.

A BCAS standing committee conducted a two-day examination of the airport’s security arrangements, including screening systems, surveillance cameras, access-control points and the perimeter.

NIAL CEO RK Singh said earlier, “Once the licence is granted, the private concessionaire—along with Air India, Akasa Air and IndiGo—will decide when operations can begin. However, the formal inauguration will depend on the availability of the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi).”

Under the aerodrome manual, the airport must meet several requirements before receiving the licence, including certified runway strength, compliant safety areas, functional taxiways and aprons, adequate lighting and navigational aids, and updated meteorological and aeronautical data.

It must also demonstrate operational readiness through trained staff, a designated accountable manager, sufficient fire and rescue cover, emergency response plans, wildlife hazard management, and ground-handling and security systems.

When will the Noida airport open?

Construction work is in its final stages: the roofing of the passenger terminal is complete and multiple technical trials are in progress.

This was Adityanath’s second review of the project in just over a month; he last inspected progress on October 25 during a presentation-based review with district and airport officials.

The greenfield airport is being developed under a public-private partnership by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG.

Phase one covers around 1,300 hectares, with one runway and a terminal building.

While operations are expected to begin by end-2025, the official launch date for phase one is yet to be announced.

Second round of flight calibration tests done

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation completed the second round of flight calibration tests on November 4, after the first round on October 31.

BCAS had earlier cleared the airport’s security preparedness on September 15.

The Airports Authority of India has overseen installation of communication, navigation and surveillance/air traffic management systems.