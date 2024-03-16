 When will northeastern states vote in 2024 Lok Sabha polls? | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

When will northeastern states vote in 2024 Lok Sabha polls?

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Mar 16, 2024 06:46 PM IST

Assam alone accounts for 14 of the region's 25 Lok Sabha seats. In 2019, the BJP and its allies won 18.

In the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the seven northeastern states – Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura – and Sikkim, will vote on April 19, 26, and May 7. Overall, there will be seven-phase nationwide polling to elect representatives to the 543-member Lok Sabha.

Lok Sabha polls will be conducted in 7 phases (Representational Image)
Lok Sabha polls will be conducted in 7 phases (Representational Image)

The northeast has 25 Lok Sabha seats. In the 2019 general elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies won 18.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Assam (April 19, 26; May 7)

Assam is a BJP-ruled state – the party is in power in Centre as well, and is seeking a third consecutive term there. The state accounts for 14 out of the region's 25 seats.

Arunachal Pradesh (April 19)

Arunachal Pradesh accounts for two seats. Also a BJP-ruled state, it will see simultaneous state elections.

Manipur (April 19, 26)

Another northeastern state where the BJP is in power, Manipur too has two parliamentary segments. Since May last year, Manipur has been gripped by ethnic tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

Meghalaya and Mizoram (April 19)

They have three constituencies (2+1). While the former has a National People's Party (NPP) government supported by the BJP, the latter is governed by the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM).

Nagaland (April 19)

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) governs Nagaland in alliance with the BJP. The state has a single parliamentary segment.

Tripura (April 19, 26)

The BJP-ruled state has two Lok Sabha seats.

Sikkim

Sikkim, where the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) is in power, has one seat.

The results for all 543 Lok Sabha seats will be declared on June 4.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Date Live, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Schedule along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On