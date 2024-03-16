When will northeastern states vote in 2024 Lok Sabha polls?
In the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the seven northeastern states – Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura – and Sikkim, will vote on April 19, 26, and May 7. Overall, there will be seven-phase nationwide polling to elect representatives to the 543-member Lok Sabha.
The northeast has 25 Lok Sabha seats. In the 2019 general elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies won 18.
Assam (April 19, 26; May 7)
Assam is a BJP-ruled state – the party is in power in Centre as well, and is seeking a third consecutive term there. The state accounts for 14 out of the region's 25 seats.
Arunachal Pradesh (April 19)
Arunachal Pradesh accounts for two seats. Also a BJP-ruled state, it will see simultaneous state elections.
Manipur (April 19, 26)
Another northeastern state where the BJP is in power, Manipur too has two parliamentary segments. Since May last year, Manipur has been gripped by ethnic tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities.
Meghalaya and Mizoram (April 19)
They have three constituencies (2+1). While the former has a National People's Party (NPP) government supported by the BJP, the latter is governed by the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM).
Nagaland (April 19)
The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) governs Nagaland in alliance with the BJP. The state has a single parliamentary segment.
Tripura (April 19, 26)
The BJP-ruled state has two Lok Sabha seats.
Sikkim
Sikkim, where the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) is in power, has one seat.
The results for all 543 Lok Sabha seats will be declared on June 4.
