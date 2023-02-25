When will Rahul Gandhi shave his beard? Pawan Khera says...

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Saturday commented on Rahul Gandhi's beard and said he was asked by journalists when Rahul Gandhi will shave his beard. "Rahul ji, your beard carries the stories of thousands of people who met you during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Your beard stands for the yatra that we witnessed." Rahul Gandhi's changed look remained much in discussing throughout the yatra n whether it was a deliberate image makeover, but Rahul Gandhi himself has talked about his new look and said he took the decision of not shaving his beard during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Now as the yatra has ended, he is yet to decide whether he will carry on with his present look.

Speaking at the plenary session after being briefly arrested at the Delhi Airport for his 'Gautamdas' jibe, Pawan Khera said he doesn't care if he gets deplaned from the plane a few times more. "I won't get scared because I have never seen my leader Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi getting scared," the Congress leader added.

"When Rahul Gandhi speaks, from Delhi to Nagpur, there is Nehru-Gandhi, Nehru Gandhi rumble by Prime Minister. Because they don't know what to reply. Sonia Gandhi has taught us that there is no compromise on values no matter how difficult the situation is,"

"Rahul Gandhi, you have the simplicity of Mahatma Gandhi and the depth of Nehru. How will they fight you? This is the battle of two legacies -- roots that unites and shakhas that divide. We don't hate their shakhas but they hate our roots. Rahul Gandhi embarked on the Bharat Jodo Yatra to stop their divisive politics," Pawan Khera said.

Apart from Rahul Gandhi's beard, his t-shirt remained one of the most discussed topics of the yatra as he braved the cold of north India only in a t-shirt until he reached Kashmir.

