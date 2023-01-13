'When you Google for jobs in achche din': Congress's latest jibe at BJP

The Congress on Friday lashed out at the BJP, using its rival's tag line of "acche din (good days)", as it accused the ruling party of failing to deliver its poll promise. The BJP had centered its 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign around the promise of "acche din" and ending corruption. While the grand old party has faced multiple poll setbacks since then, that has not stopped it from attacking its rival. In its latest attack, the party tweeted a meme on Google search of jobs in current times. "When you Google for jobs in 'achche din' this is what you get," the post read, and the photo shared along showed "pakode (fritters)" in search results.

This was a tacit jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who ahead of the 2019 national elections, said during an interview to Zee News TV channel: “If someone opens a ‘pakoda’ shop in front of your office, does that not count as employment? The person’s daily earning of ₹200 will never come into any books or accounts. The truth is massive people are being employed.” But this had triggered a massive backlash from the opposition as leaders alleged that the BJP government could not create jobs.

The issue of unemployment is still being raised by the Congress during its Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra. During its mass contact programme, the party has - on multiple instances - raised the challenges being faced by people while it blamed the BJP. Apart from unemployment, inflation is another issue which Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders have brought up.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Swati Bhasin A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.