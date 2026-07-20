Who called whom? JP Nadda, CJP leaders differ on how the talks happened

The first breakthrough in the standoff between the government and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) was quickly followed by a disagreement over who initiated the talks. While Union minister JP Nadda said the proposal came from the protesters, CJP leaders maintained that the government had reached out first through Delhi Police to open a channel of communication.

What did JP Nadda say?

Union Minister JP Nadda, left, meets Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka amid an ongoing protest by CJP over the alleged NEET paper leak, in New Delh. (@SauravDassss)

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In a post on X after the meeting, JP Nadda said the initiative had come from the protesters.

“This morning, for the first time, a proposal came from the protesters to hold talks with the government, and our discussions have been ongoing since 11.50 am. The meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere. An initial verbal discussion was held in detail with their delegation, and they submitted a written petition to me around 4 pm. I have requested all the protesters to end their sit-in and assist the administration in restoring normalcy,” he wrote.

Also Read: Talks over with Nadda, here's what CJP got as assurance from Modi's minister | Watch

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What did CJP say?

{{^usCountry}} However, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das presented a different account before the meeting began. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das presented a different account before the meeting began. {{/usCountry}}

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At 11:52 am, Das posted on X, “Ashutosh Ranka and I, on behalf of the Cockroach Janta Party, are on our way to meet JP Nadda. The government had reached out for talks in the morning. Our demands are clear. The youth has gathered in huge numbers.”

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CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka also said the first communication came through Delhi Police. In an earlier post, he wrote, "We were informed of government's willingness to talk by @DelhiPolice this morning. But there has been no progress on this in the last 5 hours. Is the government trying to deliberately delay the discussions?"

Ranka later said he and Das had eventually met Nadda after waiting for more than two hours.

“Ashutosh Ranka and I just met J.P. Nadda ji at his residence for 10 minutes. While we submit a written letter with our demands, he has assured us that he will meanwhile speak internally. We are in that process. There is news of mass detention etc,” he posted in the afternoon.

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In a subsequent post, Ranka elaborated on how the communication between the two sides had developed. "To put the facts straight, it was only late yesterday night that DCP New Delhi reached out for opening a communication channel with government."

He added, "There were more serious discussions only from today 6 am, and only around 11.45 am was there an alignment on meeting Nadda ji. We finally met Nadda ji 10 mins ago and he is checking with the leadership internally wrt our demands."

Ranka also urged the Delhi Police to stop action against demonstrators, saying, "@DelhiPolice should immediately stop using brute force on peaceful protestors."

The meeting between the CJP delegation and Nadda came on a day when thousands of protesters gathered in central Delhi for the outfit's "Chalo Sansad" march.